UPDATED: Sally turns eastward bringing concern for significant Wiregrass rainfall

According to the National Weather Service in Tallahassee, the flash flood threat continues to increase and heavier rain moves in. Roughly 10 to 15 inches of rain is possible through Thursday across the DeFuniak Springs, Florida area to Southeast Alabama. Dothan is predicted to receive three to four inches of rainfall. Higher isolated amounts are possible throughout the Wiregrass.

"Right now we are monitoring this hurricane,” Judah said. “We are expecting heavy rainfall throughout Tuesday and Wednesday which could lead to flooding in many areas. We could also have damaging winds and tornadoes. Everyone needs to be careful when driving in this storm. If you don’t have to be on the roadways, don’t. Stay home."

Judah reminds everyone to stay alert on weather conditions throughout the day Wednesday.

“I urge everyone to pay close attention to all media outlets for updates on the storm,” Judah said.

Judah is predicting flooding issues in certain areas throughout the county.

“If you see a road that is covered in water, stop and turn around,” Judah said. “If a road has been closed by barricade, do not attempt to move the barricade. Seek an alternate route.”