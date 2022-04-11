UPDATED: Third downtown Dothan building destroyed by fire

Thick smoke poured across West Main Street Monday afternoon as another downtown Dothan building went up in flames.

Around 1:15 p.m., the Dothan Fire Department responded to a call of a fire at a vacant building in the 200 block of West Main Street at the corner of Lena Street, catty-cornered from Dothan’s First Baptist Church and next door to the ministry Love in Action.

This is the third fire of a vacant structure in downtown Dothan in the last two weeks.

“First units arrived on scene within just minutes to find heavy smoke and fire conditions on arrival,” Dothan Fire Department Fire Marshal Chris Etheredge said. “They made an aggressive attack, trying to get inside and verify that there was no one in the building. Although it was reported to be vacant, meaning not occupied, you always worry about vagrants or homeless maybe that are seeking refuge in there. Before we could get that all clear and make sure no one was in there, fire conditions accelerated rapidly and we had to pull people out for fear of collapse.”

Etheredge said once all firefighters responding to the fire were accounted for and determined to be safe, the department began a defensive attack to extinguish the fire and protect other surrounding buildings. Even an hour after the initial call to 911 for Monday’s fire, firefighters were still taking that defensive approach as the fire flamed up repeatedly. Multiple fire trucks responded, and police blocked traffic on West Main from Oates to Alice streets.

Oxygen tank alarms sounded regularly as firefighters fought the fire from above on the city’s ladder truck – the alarms signaling firefighters had only so many minutes of oxygen left and to climb down to be relieved by other firefighters. At times, smoke was heavy enough to completely block out any view of Main Street. People from neighboring businesses stood along downtown sidewalks and watched the drama unfold, shooting video and photos with smart phones.

Two other downtown fires on March 28 – both within a few blocks of each other – turned out to be arson and raised questions about the cause of Monday’s fire.

Etheredge said investigators would start their work to determine a cause for the fire as soon as the structure was deemed safe.

“We start every investigation with a blank canvas,” Etheredge said. “However, having those (other fires) recently definitely raises your suspicion. However, until we know, we just don’t know.”

On March 28, Dothan firefighters responded to a fire in the 100 block of South Oates Street, an unoccupied building located near the “hump” south of Main Street. About 13 minutes after responding, firefighters were called to a second fire on North Oates Street at the Town Terrace Inn, a vacant motel located next to the Dothan Eagle and within two to three blocks of the first fire.

Jeffrey Watford, 38, was arrested and charged with two counts of second-degree arson in connection with those March 28 fires. Watford was arrested the day after those fires and is still in jail.

Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at aussery@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7963. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.