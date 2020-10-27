UPDATED: Tropical storm watch covers southeast Alabama

As Tropical Storm Zeta moved into the Gulf of Mexico Tuesday, Wiregrass emergency management officials were anticipating some possible tropical storm force winds may have an impact on the area late Wednesday or Thursday.

Zeta, the 27th named storm of a very busy Atlantic hurricane season, was a hurricane when it began raking across Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula early Tuesday. It emerged in the Gulf of Mexico as a tropical storm but was expected to regain hurricane strength before landfall south of New Orleans Wednesday evening.

Southeast Alabama counties and areas of the Florida Panhandle were placed under a tropical storm watch on Tuesday. A tropical storm watch means tropical storm-force winds are possible in our area within the next 48 hours.

Coffee County Emergency Management Deputy Director Grant Lyons said in an email, “the current wind forecast calls for peak sustained winds of 20-30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. We would most likely see these winds late Wednesday night/early Thursday morning. The main threats to the Wiregrass area are strong, gusty winds and isolated tornadoes.”

Gov. Kay Ivey has issued a state of emergency ahead of Zeta’s arrival somewhere along the Gulf Coast.