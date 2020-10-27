UPDATED: Tropical storm watch covers southeast Alabama

As Tropical Storm Zeta moved into the Gulf of Mexico Tuesday, Wiregrass emergency management officials were anticipating some possible tropical storm force winds may have an impact on the area late Wednesday or Thursday.
Zeta, the 27th named storm of a very busy Atlantic hurricane season, was a hurricane when it began raking across Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula early Tuesday. It emerged in the Gulf of Mexico as a tropical storm but was expected to regain hurricane strength before landfall south of New Orleans Wednesday evening.
Southeast Alabama counties and areas of the Florida Panhandle were placed under a tropical storm watch on Tuesday. A tropical storm watch means tropical storm-force winds are possible in our area within the next 48 hours.
Coffee County Emergency Management Deputy Director Grant Lyons said in an email, “the current wind forecast calls for peak sustained winds of 20-30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. We would most likely see these winds late Wednesday night/early Thursday morning. The main threats to the Wiregrass area are strong, gusty winds and isolated tornadoes.”
Gov. Kay Ivey has issued a state of emergency ahead of Zeta’s arrival somewhere along the Gulf Coast.
“While this storm is not expected to have an impact as large as storms we’ve seen move through the Gulf earlier this year, we want to be in the best place possible to respond to anticipated rain, storm surge and mass power outage,” Ivey said.
To the west of Alabama, residents of the storm-pummeled Gulf Coast steeled themselves for yet another tropical weather strike as Zeta took aim at southeast Louisiana.
Already this year, Louisiana has been hit by two tropical storms and two hurricanes: Laura, blamed for at least 27 Louisiana deaths after it struck in August, and Delta, which exacerbated Laura’s damage in the same area weeks later. New Orleans has been in the warning area for potential tropical cyclones seven times this year but has seen them veer to the east or west.
On Dauphin Island, off the Alabama coast, workers at Dauphin Island Marina prepared for Zeta on Tuesday even though little remained of the business to protect after it was pummeled by Sally in September.
“Right now we’re packing stuff up just to be safe," said marina employee Jess Dwaileebe. “We don’t have any docks or fuel pumps at this point. Sally took it all out.”
