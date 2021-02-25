UPDATED: Two Fort Rucker pilots involved in ‘aviation mishap’ during flight training

FORT RUCKER — Medical personnel are evaluating two Fort Rucker helicopter pilots involved in an “aviation mishap” at the Hooper Stagefield between Ozark and Fort Rucker on Thursday afternoon, according to a Fort Rucker official.
Director of Public Affairs Jimmie Cummings said there are no fatalities.
The mishap happened around 3 p.m. and involved an AH-64 Apache helicopter with a crew conducting flight training, according to a Fort Rucker press release.
At the scene of the accident, the helicopter was seen upside down with significant damage.
The incident is under investigation.
