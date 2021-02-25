 Skip to main content
UPDATED: Two Fort Rucker pilots involved in 'aviation mishap' during flight training
UPDATED: Two Fort Rucker pilots involved in ‘aviation mishap’ during flight training

Official: Two Fort Rucker pilots involved in helicopter ‘aviation mishap’

A Fort Rucker helicopter is seen lying upside down after a mishap that injured two pilots at Hooper Stagefield on Thursday.

 JAY HARE/DOTHAN EAGLE

FORT RUCKER — Medical personnel are evaluating two Fort Rucker helicopter pilots involved in an “aviation mishap” at the Hooper Stagefield between Ozark and Fort Rucker on Thursday afternoon, according to a Fort Rucker official.

Director of Public Affairs Jimmie Cummings said there are no fatalities.

The mishap happened around 3 p.m. and involved an AH-64 Apache helicopter with a crew conducting flight training, according to a Fort Rucker press release.

At the scene of the accident, the helicopter was seen upside down with significant damage.

The incident is under investigation.

Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

