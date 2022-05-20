UPDATED: U.S. 84 reopened after downed power line forces closure

U.S. Highway 84 was back open after a downed power line forced the closure of all lanes in Houston County, according to a news release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division.

ALEA sent out a notice around 2:30 p.m. stating the highway had been reopened. Lanes were closed near Eddins Road.

Initially reported as a two-vehicle wreck that occurred shortly after 11 a.m. on Friday, the power line was struck by roadside construction equipment. The downed power line stopped two vehicles on the highway, according to ALEA, but there was no crash.

The roadway was closed for a few hours and traffic was diverted while Alabama Power repaired the power line.