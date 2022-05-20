 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UPDATED: U.S. 84 reopened after downed power line forces closure

  Updated
Downed power line closes U.S. 84

A fireman looks over the scene of a downed power line that forced the closure of all lanes of U.S. 84 at Eddins Road in Houston County on Friday. Power lines over the highway were knocked down by an excavator working in the area. Responding emergencies units to the scene included the Houston County Sheriff's Office, Webb Police Department, Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Cowarts Volunteer Fire Department and Ashford Rescue Squad. Alabama Power repaired the power line.

 JAY HARE, DOTHAN EAGLE

U.S. Highway 84 was back open after a downed power line forced the closure of all lanes in Houston County, according to a news release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division.

ALEA sent out a notice around 2:30 p.m. stating the highway had been reopened. Lanes were closed near Eddins Road.

Initially reported as a two-vehicle wreck that occurred shortly after 11 a.m. on Friday, the power line was struck by roadside construction equipment. The downed power line stopped two vehicles on the highway, according to ALEA, but there was no crash.

The roadway was closed for a few hours and traffic was diverted while Alabama Power repaired the power line.

