UPDATED: Where in the Wiregrass can I get tested for COVID-19?

As cases continue to rise in the Wiregrass area, many have shared concern that getting tested for COVID remains an elusive process even as tests have become more readily available.

The number of positive cases increased from 1,096 to 1,136 from Monday to Tuesday, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

The Dothan Eagle talked with Corey Kirkland, ADPH assistant area administrator, to find information and resources to help area residents on the path to get tested.

Q: What is the first step I need to take if I think I might have COVID-19?

A: If you have come into contact with someone recently who has had a confirmed positive test result, isolate yourself until you start exhibiting symptoms.

If you are experiencing mild symptoms, isolate yourself until you can get tested.

Symptoms of the coronavirus vary with many showing no symptoms at all. Symptoms may appear two to 14 days after initial exposure. People with symptoms may have fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and/or diarrhea.

If you are experiencing more severe symptoms, contact a physician or go to a walk-in clinic or a hospital emergency room. Call ahead to let them know you are coming so staff can prepare for a potentially contagious patient.

Seek emergency care immediately if you or someone in your household begins to exhibit any of these signs — trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion, inability to wake or stay awake, bluish lips or face, severe dehydration, high fever of 103 degrees or above.