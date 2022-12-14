UPDATED: Wiregrass now under enhanced risk for severe weather tonight

The threat of severe storms has increased with the Wiregrass now under an enhanced risk for severe weather tonight and overnight.

Residents should have multiple ways to receive warnings during the overnight hours, said Israel Gonzalez, a meteorologist in the Tallahassee office of the National Weather Service.

“It’s probably going to start first as scattered thunderstorms, and there could be some severe potential that will start as early as Wednesday afternoon,” Gonzalez said. “Those scattered storms will precede a more organized line of storms – what we call a squall line – ahead of the main cold front that’s coming down from the Central and Southern Plains. That will be probably our main wave of greatest severe concerns with that squall line coming in.”

As of Wednesday, the Storm Prediction Center had Southeast Alabama under a higher “enhanced” risk for severe weather. According to the Storm Prediction Center, enhanced risk means scattered to numerous severe storms are expected with high confidence of damaging winds, hail and/or tornados.

The severe weather threat should be over Thursday morning, and the same weather system bringing the risk of severe weather will also usher in a cooler weather pattern, according to the National Weather Service.

Given the timing for late night into overnight hours, Gonzalez said residents should make sure to turn off any “do not disturb” feature on their phones so that they will receive warnings while they’re sleeping. He said using multiple sources for weather information – television, weather radio, and weather apps – is the best way to ensure you’ll be notified if a severe storm threatens your area.

Storms ahead of the squall line could also become severe, Gonzalez said.

“We don’t want to dismiss those ahead of the main line, but the greatest severe potential appears to be more with the squall line ahead of the front,” Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez said some storms could bring pockets of heavy rainfall, but given how dry the area has been in the past few months, overall the rain could be a welcomed sight.

“There is some heavy rain potential, but hopefully more beneficial than harmful,” he said.