UPDATED: Wiregrass voting lines continue to grow as thousands cast ballots on Election Day

At many Wiregrass polling places Tuesday, voters are waiting in longer-than-usual lines to cast their ballots, but there are no reports of any significant problems.

Voters were waiting when polls opened at 7 a.m. in many locations, and around noon, lines continued to increase.

At Dothan's Doug Tew Community Center, an estimated 200 people were patiently waiting in line as bottles of water were being distributed under sunny skies.

Although voting and health officials had asked that safety measures be taken, in many locations there was little social distancing, but most were wearing masks.

A voter at Dothan's Wiregrass Park estimated it took her just more than an hour to vote, but despite the wait, the process went smoothly.

Additionally, senior voters and those needing assistance at the polls were being moved to the front of the line.

According to media reports, across the state there have been long lines, especially in bigger cities. Polls will remain open until 7 p.m., and anyone in line at that time will be allowed to vote.

Below is an earlier story that was posted before voting started on Tuesday.