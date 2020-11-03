UPDATED: Wiregrass voting lines continue to grow as thousands cast ballots on Election Day

At many Wiregrass polling places Tuesday, voters are waiting in longer-than-usual lines to cast their ballots, but there are no reports of any significant problems.
Voters were waiting when polls opened at 7 a.m. in many locations, and around noon, lines continued to increase.
At Dothan's Doug Tew Community Center, an estimated 200 people were patiently waiting in line as bottles of water were being distributed under sunny skies.
Although voting and health officials had asked that safety measures be taken, in many locations there was little social distancing, but most were wearing masks.
A voter at Dothan's Wiregrass Park estimated it took her just more than an hour to vote, but despite the wait, the process went smoothly.
Additionally, senior voters and those needing assistance at the polls were being moved to the front of the line.
According to media reports, across the state there have been long lines, especially in bigger cities. Polls will remain open until 7 p.m., and anyone in line at that time will be allowed to vote.
Below is an earlier story that was posted before voting started on Tuesday.
November has ushered in some cool fall temperatures – good news for people who may be standing in long lines outside of polling places Tuesday. Finally, after thousands locally and millions across the nation voted early, it's Election Day.
Officials expect large voter turnouts casting ballots in an especially contentious presidential election that pits President Donald Trump against former vice president Joe Biden and Libertarian candidate Jo Jorgenson.
U.S. House of Representatives Republican nominee for Alabama’s 2nd Congressional District Barry Moore is facing political newcomer and Democrat Phyllis Harvey-Hall. Moore has focused on supporting Trump’s agenda, while Harvey-Hall said her focus will be improving Alabama’s education system and increasing rural access to high-speed internet.
Also on the ballot, incumbent Sen. Doug Jones, the Democratic nominee, and former Auburn football coach and Republican-pick Tommy Tuberville are battling for the coveted U.S. Senate seat. Nationally, the GOP is hoping to flip the seat back to red after Jones won a 2017 special election against Republican Roy Moore.
In addition, there are also several area county races on the ballot.
In Henry County, several candidates with extensive education experience are vying for the Henry County Schools’ superintendent position, a role currently occupied by Chris Padget, who is not seeking re-election. Dr. Dennis Brand, Henry County Schools’ career technical coordinator; Lori Parker Beasley, Henry County Schools’ federal programs director and special education coordinator; and Darius McKay, Dothan City Schools’ central office employee, are on the ballot.
Also in Henry County, incumbent Gregory Reynolds is pitted against Tommy Jones for District 5 county commission seat.
In Geneva County, Wade Fulford is facing Josh Hall for the District 4 county commission seat, currently held by Sammy Hammer.
There are also several constitutional amendments with local impact that will appear at the end of ballots.
In Houston County, voters will decide the fate of an amendment that will add $5 to vehicle registration renewals to benefit emergency services providers though the prompt that will appear as the last item on the Houston County ballot is worded vaguely. It simply asks: “Do you favor the adoption of Act 2020-191 of the 2020 Session of the Alabama Legislature?” without further explanation.
Also, Houston County voters will be asked if they support an amendment that will require any future Houston County probate judges to be state-licensed attorneys. Currently Alabama does not require probate judges to have a law license, but some counties have passed local statutes with the additional requirement.
In Geneva County, voters will be asked if they want the Geneva County Commission to levy and increase the present special county tax to four mills per dollar of all taxable property starting on Oct. 21, 2021 for the sole purpose of operating and maintaining Wiregrass Medical Center, a public hospital facility.
Alabama polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. with safety precautions in place.
