(Updated) Zack's Family Restaurant in Dothan hit by fire; owner says they will reopen

Although Zack’s Family Restaurant was heavily damaged by fire Saturday night, the owners plan to rebuild the down-home, cafeteria-style eatery.

“We’re not going to let this defeat us,” Dianne Whaley, who owns the Headland Avenue restaurant with her husband, Zack, said Sunday as she surveyed damage near the front entrance. “You can’t imagine anything any worse, but the kitchen is worse.”

Flames with accompanying heat and smoke destroyed the kitchen area and damaged much of the interior, but the building’s exterior was unscathed.

Dothan firefighters responded about 10:20 p.m. Saturday to a report of a structure fire with smoke visible. They were able to extinguish the blaze and confine the damage to the interior. Whaley said the fire department is still investigating to determine the cause of the fire.

Zack’s opened the Headland Avenue location near Ross Clark Circle about 17 years ago. The business originated in downtown Slocomb but the Whaleys sold that location a few years ago.

“We’ve been in business a total of 27 years for ourselves,” Whaley said as she looked at the charred, damaged interior. “It’s like, just overnight, it’s gone.”

Whaley was concerned about her employees. She said the restaurant had just finally gotten back to full staff after two years affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. She doesn’t know how long it will take to reopen.

The Whaleys own the Headland Avenue property and want to keep the restaurant there. “We do want to rebuild and get our employees back,” she said.

Whaley was glad the fire happened at night, when the popular eatery wasn’t open for business. Had employees and customers been in the building “it would be a disaster,” she said.