US Department of Labor awards $3 million to local community colleges

The US Department of Labor has awarded $1.5 million to Wallace Community College and another nearly $1.5 million to Lurleen B. Wallace Community College in Andalusia to create workforce opportunities in rural communities.

The colleges are two of the 27 grant recipients throughout the country that were awarded a total $27 million through the Workforce Opportunities for Rural Communities (WORC) Program, in partnership with the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) and the Delta Regional Authority (DRA). They were the only colleges awarded grants in the state.

“The WORC Initiative encourages grantees to use innovative, regional approaches that leverage local partnerships and resources to build a strong foundation for long-term economic success in the area,” said DOL Assistant Secretary John Pallasch. “We look forward to working with ARC and DRA to ensure that the training delivered through these grants better positions jobseekers to fill the unmet skill needs of local employers, so that workers and businesses can thrive in their communities.”