US Department of Labor awards $3 million to local community colleges

The US Department of Labor has awarded $1.5 million to Wallace Community College and another nearly $1.5 million to Lurleen B. Wallace Community College in Andalusia to create workforce opportunities in rural communities.
The colleges are two of the 27 grant recipients throughout the country that were awarded a total $27 million through the Workforce Opportunities for Rural Communities (WORC) Program, in partnership with the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) and the Delta Regional Authority (DRA). They were the only colleges awarded grants in the state.
“The WORC Initiative encourages grantees to use innovative, regional approaches that leverage local partnerships and resources to build a strong foundation for long-term economic success in the area,” said DOL Assistant Secretary John Pallasch. “We look forward to working with ARC and DRA to ensure that the training delivered through these grants better positions jobseekers to fill the unmet skill needs of local employers, so that workers and businesses can thrive in their communities.”
WORC grants enable communities within the Appalachian and Delta regions that have been hard-hit by economic transition and recovering slowly to develop local and regional workforce development solutions that align with economic development strategies. Grant recipients will work with industry and community partners to promote new, sustainable job opportunities and long-term economic vitality through grant activities that address specific needs of businesses and workers in their communities.
“For rural communities to be competitive today, we must ensure that economic development and skills development go hand-in-hand,” said DRA Federal Co-Chairman Chris Caldwell. “Through the Workforce Opportunity for Rural Communities initiative, the Delta Regional Authority enables Delta communities to strengthen workforce pipelines and continue upward economic mobility. Thanks to the vision of Senator Blunt and leadership of President Trump and Secretary Scalia, the WORC Initiative will provide critical investments into innovative, industry-driven workforce training across the Delta.”
The Employment and Training Administration administers federal government job training and dislocated worker programs, federal grants to states for public employment service programs, and unemployment insurance benefits. These services are primarily provided through state and local workforce development systems.
On April 29, ETA, ARC and DRA announced the availability of these funds, the second round of grants the agencies have offered. Since its inception, the WORC initiative has aimed to create economic prosperity and gainful employment opportunities for residents in the Appalachian and Delta regions, enabling them to remain and thrive in these communities. In 2019, the agencies partnered to award $29 million in WORC grants to 18 organizations.
“Appalachian rural communities must continue to develop a skilled and ready workforce in order to compete, especially those in economically distressed areas,” said ARC Federal Co-Chairman Tim Thomas. “The WORC Initiative is an innovative partnership creating opportunity for rural workforce development, and is indicative of President Trump’s commitment to this goal.”
The mission of the Department of Labor is to foster, promote and develop the welfare of the wage earners, job seekers and retirees of the United States; improve working conditions; advance opportunities for profitable employment; and assure work-related benefits and rights.
