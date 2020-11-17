USA Circle City BMX Nationals will bring thousands to Dothan

Circle City BMX is gearing up for its third national race, and this one is expected to bring in more riders than any past competition held at the Westgate Complex track in at least 10 years.

The USA Circle City BMX Nationals will be hosted in Dothan on Feb. 26-28, thanks in part to the local volunteer group that operates and maintains the track.

“From the volunteer side of it, we have a great group of six to 10 people that help people set everything up. We also help them take everything down. At other tracks, they don’t get that normally,” Travis Roettgen, track operator, said. “They know when they come that they can expect that kind of hospitality.”

Roettgen said there will be 45 to 60 volunteers, all parents of BMX bikers, who help with maintenance, concessions, and parking throughout the competition weekend.

The Circle City Parents and Riders Association, a nonprofit group, is excited about getting picked to host nationals again this year. Their last national competition was in June 2019, but a bigger crowd is expected this year because Roettgen says competitions held earlier in the year attract more riders.