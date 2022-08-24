USAACE Chief of Staff Gardner talks renaming Rucker, recruiting shortfall

OZARK — A timeline for the proposed renaming of Fort Rucker and challenges facing Army recruiting were key topics of discussion by the chief of staff of the United States Army Aviation Center of Excellence to Ozark Rotarians Tuesday.

Chief of Staff Col. Whitney Gardner said an exact timeline for implementation of the proposed name change to Fort Novosel is not certain, but that Part 1 of the three-part report conducted by the Department of Defense Commission charged with evaluating the renaming of nine military installations named for Confederate leaders has been submitted for consideration.

In the Wiregrass, Fort Rucker, named for Col. Edmund Rucker, a brigade commander in the Confederate Army during the Civil War, who was given the honorary title of “general," is one of the military installations.

Naming Commission recommendations, in addition to the Home of Army Aviation, are to name change Fort Benning, Ga. to Fort Moore; Fort Bragg, N.C. to Fort Liberty; Fort Gordon, Ga. to Fort Eisenhower; Fort A.P. Hill, Va. to Fort Walker; Fort Hood, Texas to Fort Cavazos; Fort Lee, Va. to Fort Gregg-Adams; Fort Pickett, Va. to Fort Barfoot; and Fort Polk, La. to Fort Johnson

The William “Mac” Thornberry National Defense Authorization Act for 2021 created the eight-member commission to develop a plan for renaming the bases. Officially named the “Commission on the Naming of Items of the Department of Defense that Commemorate the Confederate States of America or Any Person Who Served Voluntarily with the Confederate States of America,” the commission is commonly called the “Naming Commission.”

More than 34,000 nominations for the nine military installations were submitted to the Naming Commission's recommendations were released in late May.

“The Naming Commission sought to find names that would be inspirational to the soldiers and civilians who serve on our Army posts and to the communities who support them,” Howard said after the recommendations were released to the public. “We realized that we had more heroes than we did bases to name.”

If accepted by Congress, the renaming plan will be implemented by Jan. 1, 2024. “While we anticipate that renaming activities would take place around that time-frame, the role of the commission is strictly to provide recommendations, not execute activities on behalf of the Department of Defense,” according to the naming commission website.

The Fort Rucker name change recommendation is in honor of the late Michael J. Novosel Sr. of Enterprise who served in the United States military during World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War. In order to serve in the Vietnam War, he gave up the rank of lieutenant colonel in the Air Force Reserve and became a chief warrant officer in the Army. He was awarded the Medal of Honor, the United States' highest military decoration, for his bravery in conducting a medical evacuation under fire in the Vietnam War.

Gardner said that the estimated cost of renaming all nine installations is some $21 with some $1.5 million anticipated cost to Fort Rucker to change the signage.

The fact that the Army will not meet its recruiting goals for the first time since the Army became an all-volunteer force in 1974 was a second topic Gardner addressed. He reiterated what retired Maj. Gen. Lou Hennies told those attending the Association of the United States Army recent quarterly meeting and stressed that civic organizations and churches can be character-building influences for the next generation. “We have amazing people in our communities,” Gardner said, citing parental and community involvement with youth.