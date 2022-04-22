USDA investing funds into two Dale County water systems

NEWTON — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is investing more than $400,000 in two projects in Dale County under the Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant Program and the Emergency Community Water Assistance Grant program.

Alabama State Director for Rural Development Nivory Gordon Jr. announced the funding Friday in honor of Earth Day 2022. The USDA is investing the money in Alabama and nearly $800 million in climate-smart infrastructure in 40 other states, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands.

A news release said these investments will strengthen the health and livelihoods of people across rural Alabama and rural America. They include funding for two projects in Alabama and 165 projects nationwide to expand access to safe water and/or clean energy for people living in rural communities.

The projects will highlight USDA’s commitment to help rural communities to build infrastructure that improves the quality of life in rural communities across Alabama. These investments also help Alabama’s rural communities to make environmentally conscious improvements to their community infrastructure to combat the climate crisis.

The local investments include:

• The Newton Water and Sewer Board will receive a loan of $191,000 and a grant of $149,000 under the Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant Program to install remotely read water utility meters. This investment will allow the board to closely track water consumption, reducing water waste and more quickly alerting staff of a water leak in the system. This investment will also reduce the board's vehicle emissions, labor, and transportation expenses in reading meters. This investment will also help to ensure accuracy of the meter readings. This investment will benefit the 1,511 rural residents of the town.

• The Dale County Water Authority will receive a grant of $74,000 under the Emergency Community Water Assistance Grant program to repair a breached water main caused by Hurricane Sally in September of 2020. Because of the damaged water main, the authority experienced a 112% increase in water being pumped from the main well. The water main repair will result in a greatly reduced amount of wasted water in the system, conserving fresh water in the community. This investment will benefit 2,396 rural residents in Dale County.

Friday’s announcement is part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s Building a Better America Rural Infrastructure Tour, during which Biden Administration officials are traveling to dozens of rural communities to talk about the impact of Bipartisan Infrastructure Law investments, as well as President Biden’s broader commitment to ensure federal resources reach all communities in rural America.

“This Earth Day, we celebrate investments made by USDA to help Alabama’s rural communities make improvements which benefit both our communities and our planet,” Gordon said. “Investments like the one here in Newton today help to highlight USDA’s commitment to helping Alabama’s rural communities. The success of rural Alabama and rural America is critical to the success of the rest of the country and the world. So, when we invest in climate-smart solutions in rural communities, we invest in the health, livelihoods and futures of the people everywhere across the world.”