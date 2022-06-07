USPS Dog Bite Awareness Week is underway

More than 5,400 postal employees were attacked by dogs in the United States last year, according to the U.S. Postal Service.

During National Dog Bite Awareness Week, which started on Sunday, June 5, and continues through Saturday, June 11, the USPS is providing information on the dos and don’ts of responsible dog ownership. This year’s theme is “The USPS Delivers for America – Deliver for Us by Restraining Your Dog.” Spread the news of the campaign by using the hashtag #dogbiteawareness.

“From nips and bites to vicious attacks, aggressive dog behavior poses a serious threat to our postal employees who are delivering for America,” said Alabama-Mississippi District Manager June Martindale.

Dog owners with friendly dogs often expect a friendly reaction from other dogs. However, even friendly dogs will bite, depending on the circumstance. Dogs are primarily territorial in nature and protective of their owners and their owners’ property. Defending this territory sometimes means attacking, and possibly biting, the letter carrier. Dog owners are responsible for controlling their dogs. The best way to keep everyone safe from dog bites is to recognize and promote responsible pet ownership.

Most people know the approximate time their letter carrier arrives every day. Securing your dog before the carrier approaches your property will minimize any dog-carrier interactions. When a letter carrier comes to your home, keep dogs inside the house or behind a fence, away from the door or in another room, or on a leash. Pet owners also should remind their children not to take mail directly from a letter carrier as the dog may think the carrier is a threat.

Letter carriers are trained to observe an area where they know dogs may be present. They are taught to be alert for potentially dangerous conditions and to respect a dog’s territory. Letter carriers are trained to:

• Not startle a dog

• Keep their eyes on the dog

• Never assume a dog won’t bite

• Make some noise or rattle a fence to alert the dog, if entering a yard.

• Never attempt to pet or feed a dog

• Place their foot against an outward swinging door

“Although we ask our customers’ cooperation in controlling their dogs, unfortunately, dog bites still happen,” said Martindale. “This may result in injuries to our carriers and costly medical expenses for dog owners. Please heed best practices to help stop dog bites and protect your letter carrier.”

Carriers do have tools to remind them about dogs on their routes. There is a dog alert feature tool on their handheld scanners to remind them of a possible dog hazard.

When a carrier feels unsafe, mail service could be halted - not only for the dog owner, but for a block or an entire neighborhood. When mail service is suspended, customers must pick up their mail at their local Post Office. Delivery will be restored when the dog is properly restrained.