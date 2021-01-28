USPS waiting on Stone Martin Builders to provide mail service to new Dothan subdivision

Charleston Mills subdivision residents are frustrated they still aren’t receiving mail service since they moved into their homes months ago, but the U.S. Postal Service said it is waiting on the developer to install cluster box units (CBUs) to provide delivery.
Residents who spoke with the Dothan Eagle this week said they haven’t received mail to their home since they moved in, beginning in October. When one resident asked how he could help resolve the issue, the developer behind the new community sent him a flier urging him to bring the issue to his local legislators.
“Currently, residents of the Charleston Mills subdivision in Midland City, AL, are picking up their mail from the local Post Office as the developer has not yet installed CBUs for regular mail delivery in this community,” Alabama District USPS Spokesperson Debra Fetterly said in a statement. “The customers’ new central delivery mail service will begin at the earliest possible date.”
A Stone Martin Builders representative said she is not aware of an install date for a central mailbox unit and attempts to contact the developer’s chief financial officer have gone unanswered.
“The Postal Service is proud to continue its vital role in today’s changing mail environment,” Fetterly said. “We are directed by statute to provide reliable and efficient service. One way we do that is through use of centralized delivery, utilizing Cluster Box Units (CBUs) as the preferred method of delivery, with rare exception, for all new residential and commercial developments.
“The U.S. Postal Service’s approval of central delivery as the preferred mode of delivery, with rare exception, has been successfully implemented nationwide in new residential and commercial developments since 2012. Developers and builders request mode of delivery approval early in the planning stage of new developments and work with local postal managers in determining the most efficient location for installation of the new central delivery equipment (CBUs).”