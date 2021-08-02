Vaccination demand up as state releases guidance for schools

While Alabama may still have one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country, it appeared last week that more residents were opting to get vaccinated.

The last update to the state’s vaccination dashboard put the number of fully vaccinated people in Alabama at nearly 1.6 million.

There have been some deliberate efforts to get more people in the state vaccinated, including a few universities offering financial incentives and a state TikTok video contest that wraps up Friday.

But Pilgrim’s Enterprise plans to give away free meat for a year to entice more people to get vaccinated.

The company will hold a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Tuesday, giving away free meat for a year to one vaccine recipient. Partnering with the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH), the clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Jug Brown Recreation Center, 421 E. Lee St., in Enterprise.

Individuals who receive their first vaccine at the clinic will have a chance to win free beef, pork, and chicken to feed a family of four for a year. There will also be a giveaway for four cases of chicken during the clinic.

The incentive is part of the company’s efforts to increase vaccination rates in the communities where it operates.