Vaccination demand up as state releases guidance for schools

While Alabama may still have one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country, it appeared last week that more residents were opting to get vaccinated.
The last update to the state’s vaccination dashboard put the number of fully vaccinated people in Alabama at nearly 1.6 million.
There have been some deliberate efforts to get more people in the state vaccinated, including a few universities offering financial incentives and a state TikTok video contest that wraps up Friday.
But Pilgrim’s Enterprise plans to give away free meat for a year to entice more people to get vaccinated.
The company will hold a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Tuesday, giving away free meat for a year to one vaccine recipient. Partnering with the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH), the clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Jug Brown Recreation Center, 421 E. Lee St., in Enterprise.
Individuals who receive their first vaccine at the clinic will have a chance to win free beef, pork, and chicken to feed a family of four for a year. There will also be a giveaway for four cases of chicken during the clinic.
The incentive is part of the company’s efforts to increase vaccination rates in the communities where it operates.
“Protecting our team members, loved ones, and neighbors is a top priority,” David Massey, Pilgrim’s Enterprise complex manager, said in a news release. “This vaccination clinic is a great opportunity for the Enterprise community to come out and do their part to help put an end to the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows daily vaccinations around the state reached as high as 14,323 doses administered on July 29 – a far cry from when vaccinations peaked at 47,035 doses on April 8 but still higher than in June or the first half of July. The CDC’s 7-day average of daily vaccinations administered in Alabama was at 10,697 doses on July 30, nearly double the 7-day average at the first of July. In the first few days of August, the 7-day average for Alabama dropped to around 7,000 daily doses.
Southeast Health reported 69 patients with COVID-19 on Monday while Flowers Hospital reported 35 COVID-19 patients. Southeast Health moved its vaccination clinic back to its Doctors Building due to an increase in vaccine demand.
On Monday, there were 1,883 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Alabama – a jump from the 1,451 hospitalized the previous date.
Alabama now stands at 589,110 cases of COVID-19 since March 2020. Of those, 196,734 cases have been diagnosed in 2021. Statewide, there have been 11,536 people who have died from COVID-19, according to the ADPH’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard.
Among the eight Wiregrass counties, there have been 39,787 cases total – 14,970 diagnosed in 2021 – and 935 people have died during the pandemic.
Over the last four weeks, 42.3% of cases in Alabama are people between the ages of 25 and 49; 25.7% are between age 5 and 24; and 17.8% are people ages 50 to 64, according to the state dashboard.
The COVID-19 Delta variant led the CDC to recommend masking for even fully vaccinated people if they are in an indoors public area in communities with high transmission rates. Currently, most counties in Alabama have high transmission levels based on the number of new cases per 100,000 persons and the percentage positive tests.
With the start of a new school year fast approaching, the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) released its guidance for local school districts. The state’s recommendations mirror the CDC’s call for universal masking for students, teachers and staff regardless of vaccination status and social distancing. While masking at schools is left up to individual districts, masks are required on all public transportation, including school buses.
The guidance from ADPH also details how schools should clean and disinfect facilities, report suspected and diagnosed cases of COVID-19 and notify close contacts of possible exposure.
While Enterprise and Ozark schools plan to require masks, as of Monday, other local districts are still discussing plans or will simply recommend usage by those who are unvaccinated or at high risk.
