Vaccination rates slowly climb as hospitals see new patient highs

As local hospitals reached new highs for COVID-19 patients this week, vaccination rates are slowly climbing among Wiregrass counties.
Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are inching toward the highs reached at the peak of the pandemic in January. As of Thursday, there were 2,879 people hospitalized statewide.
Southeast Health in Dothan reported 122 patients on Thursday and Flowers Hospital had 79 COVID-19 patients.
According the latest numbers reported by the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH), there are now nearly 1.74 million people in Alabama who are fully vaccinated and 2.26 million who have received one or more doses of vaccine.
Locally, the percentage of people who are fully vaccinated has also increased.
Houston, Henry and Barbour counties have the highest rates of fully-vaccinated people among those who are eligible to receive a vaccine.
Houston County now has 32.45% people fully vaccinated and 41.51% who have received at least one vaccine dose. Henry County has 32.73% fully vaccinated and 43.13% who have had at least one dose. Barbour County has 31.33% of its eligible population fully vaccinated and 41.63% with at least one dose.
Coffee County has 27.28% of eligible people fully vaccinated and 35.5% with at least one dose. Dale County has 26.17% fully vaccinated with 33.58% having received at least one dose. Geneva County has 26.97% of people fully vaccinated and 34.82% with at least one dose. Pike County has 28.71% fully vaccinated and 37.36% with at least one dose. And Covington County has 27.02% people fully vaccinated and 37.82% who have received at least one dose
The state still has a high transmission level with a 23.1% positivity rate in tests. Alabama has now seen 676,795 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began and 12,103 people have died from the virus, according to the ADPH COVID-19 online dashboard.
The highest percentage of cases in the last four weeks has been in people ages 25-49, according to the ADPH dashboard. That age group accounts for about 37% of cases in the past month, and ages 18-24 account for nearly 12% of cases – nearly double the rate of cases in people ages 65-74. People ages 50-64 have made up the highest percentage of deaths in the last four weeks followed by people who are 75 and older.
The eight Wiregrass counties have reported an additional 719 cases of COVID-19 since Monday as well as 12 more deaths due to the virus. Since the pandemic began in March 2020, the Wiregrass has had 47,572 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 1,010 deaths attributed to the virus.
