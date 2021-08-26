Vaccination rates slowly climb as hospitals see new patient highs

As local hospitals reached new highs for COVID-19 patients this week, vaccination rates are slowly climbing among Wiregrass counties.

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are inching toward the highs reached at the peak of the pandemic in January. As of Thursday, there were 2,879 people hospitalized statewide.

Southeast Health in Dothan reported 122 patients on Thursday and Flowers Hospital had 79 COVID-19 patients.

According the latest numbers reported by the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH), there are now nearly 1.74 million people in Alabama who are fully vaccinated and 2.26 million who have received one or more doses of vaccine.

Locally, the percentage of people who are fully vaccinated has also increased.

Houston, Henry and Barbour counties have the highest rates of fully-vaccinated people among those who are eligible to receive a vaccine.

Houston County now has 32.45% people fully vaccinated and 41.51% who have received at least one vaccine dose. Henry County has 32.73% fully vaccinated and 43.13% who have had at least one dose. Barbour County has 31.33% of its eligible population fully vaccinated and 41.63% with at least one dose.