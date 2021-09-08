Vaccinations up across the Wiregrass

Wiregrass residents continue to get vaccinated against COVID-19 even as the number of cases reported so far this year climbed past last year’s number.

The latest vaccination numbers show 1.83 million people in Alabama are fully vaccinated while 2.35 million have received at least one dose of vaccine, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health’s online vaccine distribution dashboard.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still ranks Alabama as having the lowest vaccination rate in the country.

Houston County now has 34.45% fully vaccinated and 43.26% who have received at least one vaccine dose. Out of its eligible residents, Henry County has 34.77% fully vaccinated and 44.9% who have had at least one dose. Barbour County has 33.68% of its eligible population fully vaccinated and 43.98% with at least one dose.

Coffee County has 29.40% fully vaccinated and 37.31% having received at least one dose. Dale County has 27.94% fully vaccinated and 35.36% who have received at least one dose. Geneva County now has 28.71% of people fully vaccinated and 36.64% with at least one dose.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Pike County has 30.39% fully vaccinated and 39.16% with at least one dose. And Covington County has 29.8% people fully vaccinated and 39.77% who have received at least one dose.