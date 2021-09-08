Vaccinations up across the Wiregrass

Wiregrass residents continue to get vaccinated against COVID-19 even as the number of cases reported so far this year climbed past last year’s number.
The latest vaccination numbers show 1.83 million people in Alabama are fully vaccinated while 2.35 million have received at least one dose of vaccine, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health’s online vaccine distribution dashboard.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still ranks Alabama as having the lowest vaccination rate in the country.
Houston County now has 34.45% fully vaccinated and 43.26% who have received at least one vaccine dose. Out of its eligible residents, Henry County has 34.77% fully vaccinated and 44.9% who have had at least one dose. Barbour County has 33.68% of its eligible population fully vaccinated and 43.98% with at least one dose.
Coffee County has 29.40% fully vaccinated and 37.31% having received at least one dose. Dale County has 27.94% fully vaccinated and 35.36% who have received at least one dose. Geneva County now has 28.71% of people fully vaccinated and 36.64% with at least one dose.
Pike County has 30.39% fully vaccinated and 39.16% with at least one dose. And Covington County has 29.8% people fully vaccinated and 39.77% who have received at least one dose.
Most of Alabama is still considered high risk for transmission of COVID-19 with 2,724 people hospitalized around the state as of Wednesday.
The Wiregrass has reported 51,641 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic started in March 2020. So far in 2021, there have been 27,167 cases reported – nearly 2,700 more cases than were reported during 2020. With the exception of Pike County, each county in Southeast Alabama has now exceeded the number of cases reported in 2020.
Locally, there have been 1,054 deaths due to COVID-19 during the pandemic.
Since the pandemic began, Alabama has seen 732,151 cases of the viral illness and 12,488 deaths.
Houston County has had 15,372 cases of COVID-19 and 324 deaths; Coffee County has had 8,295 cases with 147 deaths; Dale County has had 7,881 cases with 138 deaths; Covington has reported 5,972 cases with 152 deaths; Pike County has had 4,191 cases with 85 deaths; Barbour County has had 3,225 cases and 65 deaths; Geneva County has had 3,935 cases and 95 deaths; and Henry County has had 2,770 cases and 48 deaths.
