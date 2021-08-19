Vaccinations up, but state still ranks last in country

Latest numbers show that 1.7 million Alabama residents are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and nearly 2.2 million have received one or more doses of vaccine.
According to the online vaccination dashboard managed by the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH), vaccinations are still up over July when the current delta surge began causing a dramatic increase in cases and hospitalizations around the state.
As of Thursday, there were 2,764 people hospitalized in Alabama for COVID-19.
In Alabama, 35.2% of eligible people are fully vaccinated and 44% of people age 18 and older are fully vaccinated, according to the most recent state profile by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The numbers still put Alabama last in the country for vaccinations. The state also has one of the country’s highest positivity rates as well as among the highest rates of new cases, hospitalizations and new deaths from COVID-19.
Among Wiregrass counties, Houston County now has 31.15% of eligible people who are fully vaccinated – or 32,977 out of the 105,882 residents currently eligible to receive a vaccine.
Henry and Barbour counties have more than 30% of eligible people fully vaccinated and Pike County has 27.94% fully vaccinated. Coffee County has 26.32% fully vaccinated. Dale, Geneva and Covington counties all have between 25 to 27% fully vaccinated.
The CDC has recommended that people with compromised immune systems receive a third dose of vaccine to boost their immunity to COVID-19.
Earlier this week, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced plans to begin offering booster shots for both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines in September, timing the third shot about eight months after the earliest Americans were vaccinated. There have always been questions on how protection against COVID-19 weakens the farther out someone gets from their initial dose. Research, according to an HHS statement, has been clear that with the delta variant, protection against even mild and moderate illness weakens.
“Based on our latest assessment, the current protection against severe disease, hospitalization, and death could diminish in the months ahead, especially among those who are at higher risk or were vaccinated during the earlier phases of the vaccination rollout,” the Wednesday statement read.
It’s anticipated that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which was not administered in the U.S. until March, may also require a booster.
Southeast Health, where 108 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 on Thursday, is still finalizing plans on how to proceed with a third Pfizer vaccine dose and should release more information next week, according to a hospital spokesperson.
Earlier this week, ADPH issued information on who would be considered to be immunocompromised.
Moderately to severely immunocompromised people make up only about 3% of U.S. adults but represent as high as 44% of people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to ADPH.
Those with weakened immune systems include people who are receiving or recently underwent treatment for cancer, including blood malignancies, as well as transplant patients and those with a severe primary immunodeficiency. Anyone with advanced or untreated HIV infection would also be considered immunocompromised as would anyone without a spleen or who has a chronic renal disease.
People treated with high-dose corticosteroids, alkylating agents, antimetabolites, tumor-necrosis blockers and other biologic agents also would have weakened immune systems.
ADPH recommends that people seeking a third vaccine dose consult their healthcare provider and receive a prescription. The third dose should be the same vaccine product initially received.
Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at aussery@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7963.