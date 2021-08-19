Vaccinations up, but state still ranks last in country

The CDC has recommended that people with compromised immune systems receive a third dose of vaccine to boost their immunity to COVID-19.

Earlier this week, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced plans to begin offering booster shots for both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines in September, timing the third shot about eight months after the earliest Americans were vaccinated. There have always been questions on how protection against COVID-19 weakens the farther out someone gets from their initial dose. Research, according to an HHS statement, has been clear that with the delta variant, protection against even mild and moderate illness weakens.

“Based on our latest assessment, the current protection against severe disease, hospitalization, and death could diminish in the months ahead, especially among those who are at higher risk or were vaccinated during the earlier phases of the vaccination rollout,” the Wednesday statement read.

It’s anticipated that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which was not administered in the U.S. until March, may also require a booster.