Vaccine demand down as risk goes up

Coffee, Geneva, Houston and Pike counties were all listed as “very high risk” as of June 24. In each county, the goals were met for testing and the percentage of positive cases but the number of new cases was not declining.

Barbour, Covington, Dale, and Henry counties are all listed as low risk.

Even with low numbers, an upward trend needs to watched, Kirkland said.

People should use the risk indicator to determine what precautions to take to protect themselves and others around them, especially if they are unvaccinated, Kirkland said. Vaccinated or not, if you’re in high-risk county, Kirkland recommends you wear a mask, reconsider gatherings or postpone events until your county’s numbers go down again.

The goal is to keep transmission rates down so that new variants can never gain a foothold. And, yes, getting vaccinated will also keep variants down.

“It’s also one of the best things you can do when we have these types of trends,” Kirkland said. “It helps protect you, but it also goes a long way to helping protect others around you, too. It’s a two-way street with the protection.”

Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at aussery@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7963. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.