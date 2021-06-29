Vaccine demand down as risk goes up

Demand for COVID-19 vaccines has dropped dramatically since April even as new variants appear in the state and Wiregrass counties are labeled as “very high risk” for spread of the virus.
Since December, there have been 1.8 million people in Alabama who have received one or more vaccine doses and 1.5 million who have completed their vaccine series.
Alabama, however, continues to come in among states with the lowest vaccination rates.
In Wiregrass counties, like most of the state, the percentage of people eligible for the vaccine who are completely vaccinated is less than 30%.
Local health officials are encouraging anyone who hasn’t been vaccinated to do so, especially as different variants – including the Delta variant – continue to circulate through the state.
At Southeast Health, the COVID-19 vaccination clinic that once gave 1,000 shots a day now only administers about 25 first doses a day. The clinic has moved from a parking deck garage back into the hospital and will move again on July 12 to the Southeast Health Medical Clinic at the corner of Haven and Fairview drives.
Vaccinations have reached a point where everyone willing to get a vaccine and who could get to a clinic has done so, said Taylor Williams, Southeast Health’s vice president for the medical group and revenue cycle who oversees the COVID-19 clinic.
Southeast Health has administered 45,000 vaccines since December.
“The issue is that we are now back red, which means our county, Houston County, is high risk,” Williams said, referring to the state’s color-coded risk indicator.
Currently, the Southeast Health clinic is open Tuesday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to noon, with no appointment necessary. When the clinic moves to the medical clinic site, it will be open during the clinic’s hours Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
In some instances, getting people vaccinated is a matter of convenience, said Corey Kirkland, administrator for the Alabama Department of Public Health’s Southeastern District. The district, which covers 10 counties, has scheduled vaccination clinics within businesses in order to reach employees who can’t get off work to get vaccinated. Vaccine clinics will be held July 12 and July 15 at Enterprise State Community College’s Enterprise campus and July 13-14 on its Ozark campus.
“We’ve seen very low demand,” Kirkland said. “In counties like Houston where we were doing 400 to 500 a week, we’re probably doing more like 40 to 50 a week now. It kind of depends on the week and the day, but less than 100 a week now easily.”
Still, Kirkland is encouraged that there are people still coming in to get vaccinated. The hope is to take vaccine clinics to more rural locations of the district over the next six months.
Houston County has 27.98% of eligible people fully vaccinated; Barbour County, 25.18%; Coffee County, 23.25%; Covington County, 22.35%; Dale County, 22.5%; Geneva County, 23.76%; Henry County, 29.33%; and Pike County, 25.22%.
With drops in the number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths combined with the end of state restrictions and mask mandate, some people may not see much point in getting vaccinated.
On Tuesday, Southeast Health had eight patients with COVID-19 and Flowers Hospital had five.
A recent survey by the Alabama Hospital Association showed that 94% of hospitalized COVID-19 patients were not vaccinated.
“At the end of the day … the statistics are that the vaccine is, right now, 99.2% effective in preventing deaths,” Williams said. “So, out of all deaths in the month of May, only 0.8% was related to those that were vaccinated. And 99.2% of the deaths were unvaccinated people.”
The Alabama Department of Public Health COVID-19 Dashboard’s risk indicator helps counties stay ahead of trends that point to a new spike or outbreak, Kirkland said.
The color-coded indicator (red for very high and green for low) is updated weekly, using several metrics to determine a county’s risk. Those metrics include the number of days a county has a decline in new cases over a 14-day window; if a county is testing enough of its population and has a percentage of positive tests below 10%; and the percentage of people visiting emergency rooms and urgent care clinics with COVID-like symptoms.
Coffee, Geneva, Houston and Pike counties were all listed as “very high risk” as of June 24. In each county, the goals were met for testing and the percentage of positive cases but the number of new cases was not declining.
Barbour, Covington, Dale, and Henry counties are all listed as low risk.
Even with low numbers, an upward trend needs to watched, Kirkland said.
People should use the risk indicator to determine what precautions to take to protect themselves and others around them, especially if they are unvaccinated, Kirkland said. Vaccinated or not, if you’re in high-risk county, Kirkland recommends you wear a mask, reconsider gatherings or postpone events until your county’s numbers go down again.
The goal is to keep transmission rates down so that new variants can never gain a foothold. And, yes, getting vaccinated will also keep variants down.
“It’s also one of the best things you can do when we have these types of trends,” Kirkland said. “It helps protect you, but it also goes a long way to helping protect others around you, too. It’s a two-way street with the protection.”
Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at aussery@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7963. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.