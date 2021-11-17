 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vaccine forum to be held in Enterprise
0 Comments

Vaccine forum to be held in Enterprise

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
dot generic vaccine flu shot generic.jpg
Metro Creative Graphics

A forum on COVID-19 vaccines will be held Sunday, Nov. 21, from 2 to 5 p.m. at Open Door Baptist Church, 1509 Rucker Blvd. in Enterprise.

Three Alabama doctors have teamed up to speak on Covid Truths: Come Get Answers: Dr. Hayden Childs, Samson, Pulmonary and Internal Medicine; Dr. Theresa Long, Lt. Col., US Army Flight Surgeon, Fort Rucker; and Dr. Amy Hartsfield, DMD, Dothan.

Topics to be covered are early treatment options, information about COVID-19 vaccinations, issues they are seeing in vaccine-injured patients, and masking and mandates. A Q&A period will follow.

Tickets are $10 each and can be reserved at https://alabamaeagle.org. If the event is sold out, the website https://concerneddoctors.org is an excellent resource on Covid-19 issues.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

86-year-old crowned "Miss Holocaust Survivor"

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert