Vaccine forum to be held in Enterprise

A forum on COVID-19 vaccines will be held Sunday, Nov. 21, from 2 to 5 p.m. at Open Door Baptist Church, 1509 Rucker Blvd. in Enterprise.

Three Alabama doctors have teamed up to speak on Covid Truths: Come Get Answers: Dr. Hayden Childs, Samson, Pulmonary and Internal Medicine; Dr. Theresa Long, Lt. Col., US Army Flight Surgeon, Fort Rucker; and Dr. Amy Hartsfield, DMD, Dothan.

Topics to be covered are early treatment options, information about COVID-19 vaccinations, issues they are seeing in vaccine-injured patients, and masking and mandates. A Q&A period will follow.

Tickets are $10 each and can be reserved at https://alabamaeagle.org. If the event is sold out, the website https://concerneddoctors.org is an excellent resource on Covid-19 issues.