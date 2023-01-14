 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Valdosta State University announces Fall 2022 Dean’s List

Valdosta State University flag logos
COURTESY PHOTO

VALDOSTA, Ga. — More than 1,700 distinguished and accomplished students were recognized for exemplifying excellence in the attainment of their educational goals by being named to Valdosta State University’s Fall 2022 Dean’s List.

Dean’s List honors are reserved for the highest achieving students. To qualify for Dean’s List at VSU, students must achieve a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on nine or more semester hours with an institutional grade point average of 3.00 or higher. Developmental studies, transient, and graduate students are not eligible for Dean’s List status.

VSU's Fall 2022 Dean's List includes the following area residents:

Dillon Helms of Donalsonville

Carley Dowling of Donalsonville

Zackary Price of Donalsonville

Stephanie Leas of Dothan

Caleb Kenyon of Donalsonville

Austin Gause of Brinson

Samantha Ellison of Columbia

Michelle Shacklee of Enterprise

Anna Robinson of Troy

Dorian Chancey of Ozark

Morgan Golden of Abbeville

