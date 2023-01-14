Valdosta State University announces Fall 2022 Dean’s List

VALDOSTA, Ga. — More than 1,700 distinguished and accomplished students were recognized for exemplifying excellence in the attainment of their educational goals by being named to Valdosta State University’s Fall 2022 Dean’s List.

Dean’s List honors are reserved for the highest achieving students. To qualify for Dean’s List at VSU, students must achieve a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on nine or more semester hours with an institutional grade point average of 3.00 or higher. Developmental studies, transient, and graduate students are not eligible for Dean’s List status.