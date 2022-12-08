Valenza: Before you leave Alabama after Jan. 1 without pistol permit, think twice

Alabama will no longer require a pistol permit to carry a concealed handgun as of Jan. 1.

But if you think you won’t need a pistol permit after that date, Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza says you should think again.

Earlier this year, Alabama joined other states in eliminating the requirement of a permit to carry concealed handguns – a move referred to as “constitutional carry.” Under the change, you can carry a handgun concealed in a jacket, a purse or even your vehicle without a permit.

The message Valenza wants people to get is that states that still require permits will not accept the argument that you don’t need one because Alabama no longer requires it.

“You leave the state of Alabama, get a pistol permit,” Valenza said.

Alabama residents can still get a pistol permit – which looks similar to a driver’s license, including a photo of the permit holder – and those permits are recognized by roughly 30 other states, including neighboring Florida. However, in the last year some reciprocity states, including Georgia and Tennessee, have dropped their requirements for permits to carry a concealed handgun.

The repeal of the state’s pistol permit requirement isn’t the only change that Valenza and Chief Deputy Jeff Carlisle said people need to understand. Valenza said as he understands the law, you have to be 19 to get a conceal carry permit, although other states often won’t recognize pistol permits for anyone under 21.

The duration of pistol permits as well as fees also changed under a separate act approved by the state legislature. Annual permits still cost $20 with a five-year permit available for $100. A lifetime permit is now available to anyone ages 25 to 59 for $300 and $125 for anyone age 60 and older.

Background checks for lifetime permits are redone every five years, but there’s nothing a permit-holder has to do unless something is raised during the background check, Valenza said. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, which created a database on people prohibited from having firearms, will receive 20% of the money collected from lifetime permits. The remaining 80% stays with the local sheriff’s office.

As part of the permit repeal, Alabama created the Local Government Pistol Permit Revenue Loss Fund with a $5 million appropriation to provide grants to local sheriff departments, replacing money lost through the collection of permit fees. The fund, managed by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs, is to get annual appropriations until Jan. 1, 2027, when it is set to be repealed.

Valenza said Houston County has collected about $150,000 to $200,000 a year in pistol permit fees.

While the discretionary money from pistol permit fees has helped the Sheriff’s Office, the permits have benefits beyond revenue, both Carlisle and Valenza said.

“The permit does a lot of stuff for us,” Carlisle said. “When we stop somebody and they have a firearm, if we know they have a permit and we see they have a permit, it actually lets us understand right off the bat that police have taken them through that background check, or at least I’m dealing with somebody that’s trying to do it right.”

Valenza said the change will make it more difficult for officers to know when someone, such as a convicted felon, should not have a firearm. Without probable cause, if there’s no permit requirement and someone has a handgun, there’s no reason for an officer to ask if someone is allowed to have a handgun.

“With this constitutional carry there’s nothing we can do about them convicted felons being in that vehicle,” Valenza said.