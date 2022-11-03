Vendors, entertainers ready for opening of National Peanut Festival

While most of the camels stared curiously at their visitors, one lowered himself to the ground and rolled in the sunshine.

“He’s sassy, and he likes the sun,” said Colleen Pages of Hog Diggity Dog and More, one of the midway entertainers for this year’s National Peanut Festival.

Hog Diggity Dog and More features a group of performing rescue dogs (including a high dive and tight wire act), camels, and a 750-pound singing pig. The camels perform a Liberty act inside a blow-up ring.

“We love it; we love our animals and we love entertaining folks and giving them an educational background on all our animals,” Pages said. “Most of the dogs you see in the show are rescued from pounds and shelters all over America, anywhere from California where we’ve been or Florida where we live.”

Thursday, the 2022 National Peanut Festival vendors, entertainers, and carnival workers were busy getting ready for Friday’s opening day.

Headland High School Band Booster President Kelly Trawick was getting the club’s food tent ready in the food court area. The booster club is planning a large menu of hamburgers, hot dogs, barbecue sandwiches, and Conecuh sausage dogs with peppers and onions, as well as a variety of deep-fried sweets, including the club’s Honey Nut Puffs once featured on the show “Carnival Eats.”

Trawick said the club will also be serving its Conecuh on a Stick – a Conecuh dog coated in funnel cake batter and deep fried.

“The peanut festival is most definitely our largest fundraiser of the year,” Trawick said.

The money they raise during the festival provides for band instruments, travel to competitions, upgrades to the school’s band room, and even expanding the school’s music program into the elementary grades.

Students will help take orders and serve food. While the festival is hard work, both students and parents have fun, Trawick said.

“It is so much fun; we gear up for it,” Trawick said. “We have a wonderful group of band parents down to our new band members all the way up to people who have already graduated who want to come back and help.”

Gates open Friday at 4 p.m. with the ribbon cutting at 5 p.m. at the main entrance. The festival continues each day through Nov. 13.

National Peanut Festival President Frances Cook said she thinks visitors will enjoy some of the new additions to the midway entertainment – the Hog Diggity Dog show, the Rock-N-Circus, and pig races with the Rosaire’s Royal Racers – as well as returning performers Lew-E the Clown, Doc Magic, Pirate Man Dan, Ready Set Grow, and Ackmonsters Chainsaw Art.

“I’m really excited and anxious,” Cook said. “We’ve sold more mega passes than we have, and there’s no rain in the forecast from what I’ve heard.”

A car show will be held Saturday, Nov. 5, from noon to 8 p.m. and Dylan Scott will perform at the amphitheater on Sunday at 7 p.m.

On Monday, Nov. 7, professional trick rider Analise Granger will perform prior to the calf and greased pig scrambles, which start at 7 p.m. in the fairgrounds arena.

For a detailed schedule of events and times, including agriculture events, visit the National Peanut Festival’s website at nationalpeanutfestival.com and click “Events” on the index at the top of the homepage.

Tom and Kathy Truhlar of Wisconsin have brought The Original Kettle Korn to the National Peanut Festival for 13 years, taking over the business from the original owners. The Truhlars have been coming so long they have friends in Dothan and among other festival vendors. Thursday, they were waiting on a delivery for their food court neighbor so the owners could be at their regular jobs.

Their voices are primed for the “Pop, pop, pop it up” song they sing while making the sweetened popcorn. Verses have been added to the song by attendees to the festival’s Special Citizens Day each year, which includes free bags of the kettle corn. It’s become a tradition for the attendees to sing the song.

“I’m sure there are special citizens across the whole area that have practicing for a week,” Kathy Truhlar.