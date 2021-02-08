 Skip to main content
Vernon man killed in Washington County wreck
Vernon man killed in Washington County wreck

Florida Highway Patrol logo

A 48-year-old Vernon, Florida, man died after his motorcycle collided with a tractor-trailer on State Road 79 in Ebro early Monday morning.

According to an incident report from Florida Highway Patrol, the accident happened around 4:55 a.m. on Feb. 8 north of where Florida State Road 79 intersects with State Road 20 in Washington County. The victim was not identified by law enforcement.

A tractor-trailer driven by a 25-year-old man from Marianna was turning left to head north on State Road 79 from a warehouse located just north of State Road 20 and the Ebro greyhound park.

The motorcycle driver was traveling south on State Road 79 in the inside lane, approaching the tractor-trailer, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The motorcycle struck the left rear of the trailer attached to the semi-truck. The motorcycle slid about 100 feet, throwing the driver off before coming to rest in the outside lane of State Road 79.

According to the incident report, the driver of the tractor-trailer was wearing his seatbelt and was uninjured, and the motorcycle driver was wearing a helmet.

