Veteran turns quest for service dog into a cause to help others

Atlas opened a door for Kenny Bass.

At a point where he couldn’t handle being around a lot of people in public, the German shepherd service dog drew people to Bass. They asked questions and wanted to talk to Bass. Atlas kept him calm, and slowly, the former Marine began to welcome the interactions.

“I didn’t realize having a service dog would draw so many people to me in public,” Bass said. “I actually thought I would get him, and he would keep people away.”

Bass avoided people when out in public, but with Atlas along Bass found himself enjoying being around people again.

“I didn’t realize that was really the thing I needed,” he said.

Bass, joined by Atlas, will be the guest speaker during the Wiregrass Memorial Day Ceremony on Monday. The event starts at 10 a.m. at Sunset Memorial Park, located at 1700 Barrington Road in Dothan (turn off U.S. 231 about a mile north of the Dothan Pavilion).

The veteran will speak about The Battle Buddy Foundation, a nonprofit Bass co-founded to help other combat veterans secure service dogs at no cost.

It is an expensive endeavor – trained service dogs can cost tens of thousands of dollars – and can take up to three years to train a dog that serves the needs of specific veterans, whether they have mobility issues or post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Even once The Battle Buddy Foundation hands over the leash, so to speak, they continue to help in the service dog’s ongoing care.

Bass served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 2000 to 2004. In his early 20s, he was among the troops in Iraq for the 2003 invasion.

About six months into his time in Iraq, Bass was on a patrol that was hit by an improvised explosive device (IED). While outwardly he seemed fine, Bass actually sustained a brain injury, although not much was really known about such brain injuries at the time, so he was back on the battlefield the next day.

Bass spent another two months in Iraq before returning to Camp Pendleton in California. Other Marines noticed something was different about Bass and suggested he seek help.

In the eight years after he left the Marines, he went from taking three pills a day to as many as 33 pills a day. Along with the brain injury, Bass had PTSD. He had extreme anxiety and was hyper-vigilant when in public. Nightmares would waken him. He spent most of his days at his local Veterans Affairs trying to get help. He became suicidal.

At one point, a VA doctor suggested a service dog. The VA, however, would not pay for one, and Bass nearly gave up when he learned the cost associated with training such a dog.

“But I had some support around me, and some people raised some of the initial funding,” he said.

A Marine buddy who served with him in Iraq suggested he not only raise money for his own service dog but take up the cause for other combat veterans in need.

“That was really the epiphany, I guess, that turning point in my life where I had the realization that the last eight years and all that struggle, all that pain – even how close I came to taking my own life – how hard a lot of that was, but there was actually a purpose to all of that,” Bass said.

Atlas has been with Bass for 10 years now. One of the biggest things Atlas helps Bass with is nightmare interruption. Atlas is trained to wake Bass up once he shows signs of having a nightmare. But most of what Atlas does is help Bass in public.

“I rely on him more to kind of be hyper-aware and allow myself to be more present with people wherever we are experiencing what we’re experiencing,” Bass said. “He’s definitely given me parts of my life back that without him just make life difficult, much less enjoyable.”

The Battle Buddy Foundation has had about 50 dogs in the program. Not all dogs work out – they may not do well in public, for example – but even those dogs are placed with veterans whose needs don’t require the same level of discipline.

For more information about The Battle Buddy Foundation, visit tbbf.org.

Sunset Memorial Park is taking donations to help cover the cost of a service dog for The Battle Buddy Foundation. Sunset will be matching whatever money is raised through Memorial Day.

There are three ways to donate: Venmo by searching “@Sunsetmem” in the Businesses option; drop off or mail donations to Sunset Memorial Park at 1700 Barrington Road, Dothan, AL 36303; or donate at the event on Memorial Day.

“The moment I heard Kenny’s story I was incredibly moved,” Sunset owner Robert Byrd said in a release. “It’s unreal the comfort, support and help these service dogs can provide to veterans. They protect them, help with anxiety and even wake them during nightmares. But service dogs are very expensive. We’re aiming to raise about $30,000 for The Battle Buddy Foundation. I’ve witnessed the generosity of this community. And I have no doubt we’ll do our best.”

