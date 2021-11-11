 Skip to main content
Veterans Day at VFW Post 3073 in Taylor
Veterans Day at VFW Post 3073 in Taylor

Veterans Day in Dothan

Across the nation on Thursday, veterans who have proudly served their country, including those who made the ultimate sacrifice, were recognized on Veterans Day. Locally, in one of several events held in the Wiregrass, members of the Rehobeth JROTC demonstrate how to properly fold an American flag during a program at the VFW Post 3073 in Taylor.

 JAY HARE, DOTHAN EAGLE

Across the nation on Thursday, veterans who have proudly served their country, including those who made the ultimate sacrifice, were recognized on Veterans Day.

Locally, in one of several events held in the Wiregrass, members of the Rehobeth JROTC demonstrate how to properly fold an American flag during a program at the VFW Post 3073 in Taylor.

News Alert