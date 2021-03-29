Victim in Dutch Street shooting remains in critical condition

A victim in a weekend shooting on Dothan’s Dutch Street is still in critical condition after officers found him suffering from two gunshot wounds.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said investigators are following multiple leads, but are not ready to name any suspects as of Monday morning.

“It’s an ongoing investigation,” Owens said. “We’re hoping to bring the case to a conclusion sooner rather than later.”

The shooting occurred around midnight on Saturday. Officers responded to reports of a firearm assault in the 500 block of Dutch Street. The victim was found with gunshot wounds and transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.