 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Victim in Dutch Street shooting remains in critical condition
0 comments
alert top story

Victim in Dutch Street shooting remains in critical condition

{{featured_button_text}}
dot generic police first responders generic.jpg
Metro Creative Graphics

A victim in a weekend shooting on Dothan’s Dutch Street is still in critical condition after officers found him suffering from two gunshot wounds.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said investigators are following multiple leads, but are not ready to name any suspects as of Monday morning.

“It’s an ongoing investigation,” Owens said. “We’re hoping to bring the case to a conclusion sooner rather than later.”

The shooting occurred around midnight on Saturday. Officers responded to reports of a firearm assault in the 500 block of Dutch Street. The victim was found with gunshot wounds and transported to a local hospital for treatment.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Nike Denies Involvement With Lil Nas X 'Satan Shoes’

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert