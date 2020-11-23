Victim in fatal South Oates Street car crash identified

The Dothan Police Department has identified a woman killed in a vehicle accident on Sunday.

Brittany Seaton, 32, of Alford, Florida, was rushed to Southeast Health, but died from her injuries, according to a press release.

“A vehicle traveling north on South Oates Street attempted to make a left-hand turn onto Alabaster Drive. This vehicle pulled into the path of a vehicle that was southbound on South Oates Street,” a press release stated. Seaton was the driver of the northbound vehicle.

The crash is being investigated by the Dothan Police Department Crash Team.

“The Dothan Police Department would like to express our deepest sympathies to the Seaton family,” the press statement said.

