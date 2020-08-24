 Skip to main content
Victim in weekend fatal ATV accident in New Brockton identified
Victim in weekend fatal ATV accident in New Brockton identified

ENTERPRISE - A victim in a fatal ATV accident at Bama Jam Farms over the weekend has been identified by the Enterprise Police Department as Charles Angus Gainey, 38, of Samson.

Police are investigating the accident that occurred on Saturday at 11:41 p.m., according to a news release.

“Witnesses reported that a passenger riding in a side-by-side ATV fell out of the vehicle while it was in motion and sustained severe injuries,” the press release stated.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

