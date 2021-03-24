Victims in Geneva County crash identified as juveniles from Florida

SLOCOMB -- Three victims that died in a Tuesday crash in Geneva County have been identified as juveniles from Florida, according to state troopers. Their names have not been released.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division reported a car was south of Slocomb, traveling east, when it ran a stop sign at Alabama 103 and was struck by a tractor-trailer.

Three individuals traveling in the car were pronounced dead at the scene, but could not be immediately identified on Tuesday because the car was engulfed in flames.

Troopers continue to investigate and did not give any additional details about the crash on Wednesday.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.