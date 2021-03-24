 Skip to main content
Victims in Geneva County crash identified as juveniles from Florida
SLOCOMB -- Three victims that died in a Tuesday crash in Geneva County have been identified as juveniles from Florida, according to state troopers. Their names have not been released.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division reported a car was south of Slocomb, traveling east, when it ran a stop sign at Alabama 103 and was struck by a tractor-trailer.

Three individuals traveling in the car were pronounced dead at the scene, but could not be immediately identified on Tuesday because the car was engulfed in flames.

Troopers continue to investigate and did not give any additional details about the crash on Wednesday.

