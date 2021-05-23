 Skip to main content
Victoria Cote awarded partial scholarship
Victoria Cote has been awarded a partial scholarship from the Bryan and Anna Hall Foundation, Inc. for the 2021/2022 academic year.

Victoria is a recent graduate of Enterprise High School, majoring in English Language Arts Education at Troy University. Victoria was also a recipient of a partial scholarship for the 2020/2021 academic year.

The Bryan and Anna Hall Foundation, Inc. is a nonprofit organization established in 2020 to support education, religious and charitable causes in the Wiregrass area. In the brief history of the Foundation, five scholarships have been awarded to outstanding graduates from Wiregrass high schools. The Foundation is funded solely through contributions from members of the Wiregrass community.

