Vigil acknowledges victims of injustice
JIMMY SAILORS/DOTHAN

People hold candles Saturday night during a vigil to acknowledge and mourn those who have lost their lives to racial injustice.

The vigil organized by Elle Burns was held in front of the George Washington Carver Interpretive Museum at 305 N. Foster St. in downtown Dothan.

Burns challenged church and community leaders and citizens to “be the light” at a time of darkness and to “be the catalyst” of change.

