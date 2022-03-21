Vince Gill to perform in Dothan on Aug. 26

County music superstar Vince Gill will be including Dothan as a stop during his upcoming summer concert tour.

One of the most popular singers to hit country music in the past 40 years, Gill will be performing at the Dothan Civic Center on Friday, Aug. 26. The tour marks the first time Gill has toured with his band since 2019. Featured on the tour will be vocalist Wendy Moten, who has most recently become known for her performances on NBC’s "The Voice" in 2021.

Reserved seat tickets start at $49 and go on sale Friday, March 25, at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased online at etix.com, at the Dothan Civic Center Box Office, and by phone at 334-615-3175. This show is produced by Georgia-based promoter Six String Southern Productions.

In addition to Moten, also joining Gill on stage will be Paul Franklin on steel guitar, Billy Thomas on drums, Jimmy Sloas on bass, and John Jarvis on keyboards.

Gill, who has been touring with the Eagles since 2017, is looking forward to stepping center-stage again, according to a news release from Six String Southern Productions.

“When all touring stopped back in March of 2020, it was a good time for me to take a break from the road," Gill said. "Now, the Eagles are touring again, and that’s a blast! But, I’m also eager to get back on the bus and visit some places and fans that I haven’t seen for a while.”

Moten has toured with Gill as a harmony singer for several years, and Gill produced Moten’s most recent album "I’ve Got You Covered."

“I’ve always enjoyed sharing a stage with Wendy, whether she was singing harmonies for me, or when we were in The Time Jumpers together," Gill said. "It’s always been my wish that more of the world could hear her, so being able to feature her each night of this tour is something I look forward to.”

Gill is famous for his songwriting, guitar playing and warm, soaring tenor. Performing solo since the early 1980s, Gill achieved his big breakthrough in 1990 with “When I Call Your Name,” which won both the Country Music Association’s (CMA) Single and Song of the Year awards as well as a Grammy for Best Country Vocal Performance, Male. Since then, Gill has won 17 additional CMA Awards, 22 Grammy Awards, and eight Academy of Country Music Awards. In 1991, Gill was invited to become a member of The Grand Ole Opry, and in 2007 was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

In 2012, he was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. A gifted songwriter, Gill’s compositions earned him entry into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2005, and he was awarded the prestigious BMI Icon award in 2014. Throughout his career he has released 20 albums, sold over 30 million albums, and charted 45 singles.

Always considering himself a musician above all else, Gill has over the years been a part of some iconic bands, including Pure Prairie League, The Cherry Bombs, and The Time Jumpers. In 2017, Gill was asked to join the Eagles on the road and continues to be a part of that historic band’s tour.