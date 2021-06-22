Viral Highlands Elementary graduate receives fine arts scholarship at Wallace

Trevor Bolling, who you might recognize from a recent viral video of Bolling’s enthusiastic performance of “I’m Good” by The Mowgli’s during the Highlands Elementary School 6th grade graduation, received a two-year fine arts scholarship to Wallace Community College Tuesday morning.
The video, originally posted on Facebook by Bolling’s teacher, has received over 11 million views to date.
What Bolling and his mother, Gemma Bolling, thought would be a small luncheon in his honor turned out to be a full ceremony for Bolling to receive the surprise scholarship directly from Wallace President Dr. Linda Young.
“Trevor’s stage presence and execution in the video was just superb and a great performance,” Young said. “You have brought joy to millions of people. You can’t watch the video without moving along with him.”
Young said Bolling has served as a shining example for his classmates, the community, and anyone who got to watch the video.
“It’ll be a little while before college,” Young said to Bolling. “But, when that time comes, we know you will be a part of our family at Wallace and we look forward to having you.”
Mandy Sessions, director of institution effectiveness at Wallace, saw the video of Bolling not long after it was posted to Facebook and began showing it around to her colleagues.
“He was just so full of spirit and being himself,” Sessions said. “I felt like he was my spirit child. He represents what we all should, just to be ourselves and be happy.”
Vice President and Dean of Institutional Services and Community Development Dr. Ashli Wilkins said she saw something in Trevor that she knew Wallace should invest in.
“We are always looking for talent,” Wilkins said. “He has got a great future and we want to be a part of it. His willingness to stand up in front of a crowd and give it his all, that’s what we want our students here to be able to do.”
Sessions and Wilkins both agreed that Bolling’s success will breed other successes in the community and get other children excited about what awaits them after high school.
Bolling was ecstatic about the recognition saying he couldn’t believe he was receiving all of this "just because of a video."
“I really appreciate all of the things Wallace has given me,” Bolling said. “This has been amazing, and I think I would really enjoy two years here.”
Bolling said he hopes that his viral video has brought happiness to anyone who has seen it and that more people continue to watch it and keep enjoying it.
