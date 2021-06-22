Viral Highlands Elementary graduate receives fine arts scholarship at Wallace

“He was just so full of spirit and being himself,” Sessions said. “I felt like he was my spirit child. He represents what we all should, just to be ourselves and be happy.”

Vice President and Dean of Institutional Services and Community Development Dr. Ashli Wilkins said she saw something in Trevor that she knew Wallace should invest in.

“We are always looking for talent,” Wilkins said. “He has got a great future and we want to be a part of it. His willingness to stand up in front of a crowd and give it his all, that’s what we want our students here to be able to do.”

Sessions and Wilkins both agreed that Bolling’s success will breed other successes in the community and get other children excited about what awaits them after high school.

Bolling was ecstatic about the recognition saying he couldn’t believe he was receiving all of this "just because of a video."

“I really appreciate all of the things Wallace has given me,” Bolling said. “This has been amazing, and I think I would really enjoy two years here.”

Bolling said he hopes that his viral video has brought happiness to anyone who has seen it and that more people continue to watch it and keep enjoying it.

