Virtual meetings to be held in relation to Hurricane Michael

The Alabama Historical Commission will host virtual public meetings to provide updates for ongoing projects to document historic resources in areas impacted by Hurricane Michael from 2018.

The AHC received a grant in 2019 from the National Park Service Historic Preservation Fund to document historic resources on Dauphin Island and Geneva, Henry, and Houston counties to nominate selected properties on the National Register of Historic Places.

Historic properties in these areas suffered from the effects of Hurricane Michael and are vulnerable to future storms according to AHC.

In the meetings, AHC and consulting firms Terracon Consultants, Inc. and Paleowest will present results from the documentation project. The virtual meetings will have a Q&A session and other opportunities for public comment will follow the presentations.

The meetings will be held via Zoom call on June 28, June 30, and July 7 at 5:30 p.m. Zoom links for the meetings are available on the project web page, or can be requested by emailing Paige Thomas, who can also field any questions or comments.

For more information about the grant program, visit Hurricane Michael grants.