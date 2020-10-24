Virtual panels show how arts transformed other cities

Bentonville, Arkansas, did it. So did Des Moines, Iowa, and Chattanooga, Tennessee, and Greenville, South Carolina.

The cities all used the arts to enhance their communities both culturally and economically.

Now, a group hopes to do the same in Dothan.

The initiative Transformation Through the Arts has been evolving over the last two years and is now in its third phase – gathering information from other communities to learn how they used the arts to transform their cities. Spearheaded by the Wiregrass Foundation, the effort involves people from local art groups, the business community, civic organizations, tourism, education and government.

And those leading the effort hope a series of virtual panel discussions with people from Bentonville, Des Moines and other cities will help the public get a better sense of what the initiative hopes to achieve.

“The hope is that through those conversations we will arrive at some community decisions,” said Troy Fountain of the Wiregrass Foundation. “Every voice in the community deserves to be heard.”