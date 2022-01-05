 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Visit Dothan keeping CEO McCreight after fraud indictment
0 Comments

Visit Dothan keeping CEO McCreight after fraud indictment

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Visit Dothan forecast and marketing strategy for 2021 (copy) (copy)

Visit Dothan President and CEO Aaron McCreight speaks to a group of reporters during a preview of the tourism bureau’s forecast and marketing strategy for 2021.

 JAY HARE, DOTHAN EAGLE

Visit Dothan said it will retain its chief executive officer after he was indicted on a federal fraud charge related to a music festival in Iowa that lost more than $2 million.

Visit Dothan, which works to attract visitors to Dothan, issued a statement saying it's aware that CEO and president Aaron McCreight had been charged with another man in a financial scheme but is standing by him, WTVY-TV reported.

McCreight has signed an agreement saying he plans to plead guilty, court documents show, and prosecutors announced that he could face up to 30 years in prison. But the tourism organization said McCreight has done a good job since arriving in Alabama in 2019.

"The board of directors of Visit Dothan is very confident in the financial management practices that it currently has in place and in the confidence that it has placed in Aaron based on the job that he has done," said the statement.

McCreight, 46, and Doug Hargrave, 54, of Puyallup, Washington, were each accused of one count of bank fraud in charges filed Tuesday. McCreight was president and CEO of Go Cedar Rapids and Hargrave was the tourism agency's finance director in 2018, when the alleged fraud happened.

The men are accused of defrauding a Cedar Rapids bank by misrepresenting revenue projections to get loans for Newbo Evolve, a three-day music festival staged by Go Cedar Rapids in August 2018 that included performances by the band Maroon 5 and singer Kelly Clarkson. McCreight signed a $2.2 million promissory note from the bank, court documents allege.

The festival eventually lost more than $2 million and the Iowa organization couldn't repay money when it was due, the charges allege. McCreight was fired from the Iowa job and was hired months later by Visit Dothan.

Court documents show Hargrave also plans to plead guilty.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Astronomers witness supergiant star explosion for the first time

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert