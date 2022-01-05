Visit Dothan keeping CEO McCreight after fraud indictment

Visit Dothan said it will retain its chief executive officer after he was indicted on a federal fraud charge related to a music festival in Iowa that lost more than $2 million.

Visit Dothan, which works to attract visitors to Dothan, issued a statement saying it's aware that CEO and president Aaron McCreight had been charged with another man in a financial scheme but is standing by him, WTVY-TV reported.

McCreight has signed an agreement saying he plans to plead guilty, court documents show, and prosecutors announced that he could face up to 30 years in prison. But the tourism organization said McCreight has done a good job since arriving in Alabama in 2019.

"The board of directors of Visit Dothan is very confident in the financial management practices that it currently has in place and in the confidence that it has placed in Aaron based on the job that he has done," said the statement.

McCreight, 46, and Doug Hargrave, 54, of Puyallup, Washington, were each accused of one count of bank fraud in charges filed Tuesday. McCreight was president and CEO of Go Cedar Rapids and Hargrave was the tourism agency's finance director in 2018, when the alleged fraud happened.