Vivian B. Adams School celebrates 50 years of service

OZARK - Since opening its doors in 1971, Vivian B. Adams School (VBAS) here has served the community by providing opportunities for people with special needs.
Serving six counties in the Wiregrass area, community members ranging from newborn to school age into adulthood with special needs can find a home at VBAS in one of their many programs.
The programs at VBAS teach communication and job skills, social training, and much more based on the individual’s ability level.
The school will be hosting a series of events throughout 2021 to celebrate the 50th anniversary. Resource Coordinator Susan Owens said a long and strenuous year trying to maneuver through the pandemic has made them thankful to be celebrating 50 years of service.
“Before COVID we were very involved in the community and we’ve missed being able to go out and have events,” Owens said. “Even though these events will still be COVID-safe, we are glad to be up and running again.”
On Wednesday, March 31, there will be a drive-thru resource fair on the VBAS campus from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fifty bags that will include local, state, and national resource information to help families and caregivers of individuals with special needs will be provided to anyone who sends an RSVP ahead of time to Owens by calling (334) 618-5189 or emailing her at susanowens@gmail.com.
Owens said that she wants to provide families and caretakers with useful information that is sometimes overlooked and could be costly to the individual in the future.
“One big resource that will be included is how to set up a special needs trust, which legally makes sure nothing happens to your family member and that they are properly taken care of when the time comes,” Owens said. “A lot of families don’t realize it is a specific type of fund that you have to legally set up, otherwise it could cause their loved one a lot of trouble.”
Owens said the events planned for later in the year, which are mostly social media based, could change and become more open to the public if the pandemic continues to show positive signs of coming to an end, but those decisions will be made later on.
Some of the other events include, “50 Reasons Why,” which consists of new social media posts every Tuesday and Thursday to highlight different members and programs and to teach the history of VBAS, a student art display during the month of October, and starting May 1 the school will be selling commemorative personalized bricks to update the front memorial garden.
