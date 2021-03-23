Vivian B. Adams School celebrates 50 years of service

Owens said that she wants to provide families and caretakers with useful information that is sometimes overlooked and could be costly to the individual in the future.

“One big resource that will be included is how to set up a special needs trust, which legally makes sure nothing happens to your family member and that they are properly taken care of when the time comes,” Owens said. “A lot of families don’t realize it is a specific type of fund that you have to legally set up, otherwise it could cause their loved one a lot of trouble.”

Owens said the events planned for later in the year, which are mostly social media based, could change and become more open to the public if the pandemic continues to show positive signs of coming to an end, but those decisions will be made later on.

Some of the other events include, “50 Reasons Why,” which consists of new social media posts every Tuesday and Thursday to highlight different members and programs and to teach the history of VBAS, a student art display during the month of October, and starting May 1 the school will be selling commemorative personalized bricks to update the front memorial garden.

Sydney McDonald is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at smcdonald@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7906. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.