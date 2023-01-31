Volunteers needed for homeless count in Dothan on Saturday

The Southeast Alabama Coalition for the Homeless (SEACH) will conduct the annual Point in Time Count of homeless people in the Dothan community on Saturday, Feb. 4.

Volunteers are needed to help complete the count, which begins at 9:30 a.m. at The Harbor, 320 North Foster St.

Each year, the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development (HUD) asks communities across the nation to count the homeless — those without a physical address at a particular point in time.

The Point in Time (PIT) Count greatly affects funding, both private and public, for homeless services and affects the methodology of those services. A thorough count is crucial in identifying and understanding both the progress we’ve made and the gaps within our services.

Who do we count? Homeless persons who are sheltered (emergency shelter or transitional housing clients) and unsheltered (living in a place not meant for human habitation).

On Saturday, Feb.4 at 9:30 a.m., volunteer groups will be assigned geographic areas and begin the journey to count the Wiregrass homeless. Please bring as many volunteers as you can. There will be a brief training then we will move forward to complete the surveys. Organizers anticipate the count will be finished around noon, with all work completed around 1 or 1:30 p.m.