Volunteers participate in mass vaccinations

Each day this week, about 70 volunteers and staff go to work in Southeast Health’s west parking garage. After all, it takes a lot of people to administer 1,000 doses of vaccine in a day.
The COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic in Dothan has gone smoothly based on reports and observations.
Along with Southeast Health staff – both working and volunteering their time – there are nursing students from Wallace Community College and Troy University and medical students from the Alabama College of Osteopathic Medicine (ACOM) who have signed on to work at the drive-thru clinic.
“How often can I get to tell anyone that not only did I live through a pandemic, I actually helped make it better?” said Henna Awan, a third-year medical student at ACOM. “Or, at least that’s what I think I’m doing.”
Southeast Health is one of eight sites in Alabama staging the large-scale, drive-thru vaccination clinics this week. The goal is for each site to administer 1,000 doses a day – 5,000 by the end of the week for 40,000 doses statewide. By midweek, Southeast Health was on track to administer its 5,000 doses, if not more.
Six lanes of traffic move through a series of stations located on the first level of the west parking garage at Southeast Health. Volunteers provide information on the vaccine, get people registered and then administer the vaccine. Those getting vaccinated never even have to exit their vehicle.
Awan, a native of Jacksonville, Florida, was working lane six on Wednesday. Awan, who plans to go into internal medicine, never dreamed she would be doing medical rotations and training during a pandemic.
“I feel like learning in such an intense environment teaches you better,” Awan, 29, said.
There was no question about volunteering for the mass vaccination clinic. From her vantage point, Awan said most people coming through to be vaccinated are just relieved and thankful to have access to the vaccine.
“Some people are a little nervous; some people don’t like needles,” she said. “It’s not really the vaccine, it’s the needles.”
The Pfizer vaccine doses being used by Southeast Health can be refrigerated for five days once they are removed from ultra-cold storage to thaw, according to Jacey Cox, director of Southeast Health’s pharmacy. The vaccine cannot be refrozen and must be administered within the five-day period, so when someone doesn’t show for their appointment during this week’s clinic, the hospital goes to its waiting list to schedule someone else to receive the vaccine.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the Alabama COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Dashboard showed that 523,241 doses of vaccine had been administered in the state since mid-December. Supply has continued to be limited, frustrating vaccination efforts.
In Alabama, those 65 and older as well as specific frontline and essential workers are currently eligible to receive a vaccine.
Brittne Walker, a student in the Wallace Community College registered nursing program, was one of the volunteers working at the clinic on Wednesday.
“I know we all have lost a lot of family members due to COVID,” the 28-year-old Walker said. “So for me to be involved, having the opportunity, it really means something truly special to my heart … It’s all about saving lives.”
Walker said having the vaccine available has given her hope that life can be somewhat normal again. She has had COVID-19, experiencing milder symptoms, and has lost a family member to the virus.
“This pandemic has changed our lives forever; life seems like it’s never going to be the same,” Walker said. “It’s definitely been a journey, but I think it’s something that we can all overcome.”
