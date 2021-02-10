Volunteers participate in mass vaccinations

Each day this week, about 70 volunteers and staff go to work in Southeast Health’s west parking garage. After all, it takes a lot of people to administer 1,000 doses of vaccine in a day.

The COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic in Dothan has gone smoothly based on reports and observations.

Along with Southeast Health staff – both working and volunteering their time – there are nursing students from Wallace Community College and Troy University and medical students from the Alabama College of Osteopathic Medicine (ACOM) who have signed on to work at the drive-thru clinic.

“How often can I get to tell anyone that not only did I live through a pandemic, I actually helped make it better?” said Henna Awan, a third-year medical student at ACOM. “Or, at least that’s what I think I’m doing.”

Southeast Health is one of eight sites in Alabama staging the large-scale, drive-thru vaccination clinics this week. The goal is for each site to administer 1,000 doses a day – 5,000 by the end of the week for 40,000 doses statewide. By midweek, Southeast Health was on track to administer its 5,000 doses, if not more.