Volunteers to help Cloverdale-area residents clean-up properties on Saturday

The next city-initiated neighborhood cleanup project is this weekend in the Cloverdale area.

City of Dothan workers have already started infrastructure improvements in the target cleanup area north of the former Cloverdale Elementary School building, examining streets and curbing in need of repair and improving street lighting.

On Saturday, city workers and officials and area volunteers will converge on the school campus from 8 a.m. to noon, using the site as a meeting point to assign work and congregate.

The identified work area starts south of Kornegay Street, east of Saint Andrews Street, west of the Bayline Railroad tracks and north of Randolph Street.

As with previous “Love your Neighborhood” cleanup events, volunteers will help with yard mowing, cleaning, hedge or bush trimming, limb and branch pruning, and moving unwanted items to the street for pickup by Dothan Environmental Services.

Volunteers will also help connect residents in the area to community resources and nonprofits that can help low-income residents with other needs.

The Dothan Fire Department will be helping display E-911 addresses in a manner that is visible to emergency services and install smoke alarms in people’s homes, upon request.