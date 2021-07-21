Vote ALEA for “America’s Best-Looking Cruiser” contest

MONTGOMERY – The race is on for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) to win this year’s American Association of State Troopers’ (AAST) annual “America’s Best-Looking Cruiser Contest,” which is a national contest among state law enforcement agencies.

This year’s photo submission features a 2020 Dodge Charger on the start/finish line at Talladega Superspeedway.

Voting for America’s Best-Looking Cruiser began Tuesday, July 20, at 11 a.m. and will continue through Tuesday, Aug. 3 until 11 a.m.

This year’s contest will be tabulated through the SurveyMonkey website. To cast your vote in the “2021 Best-Looking Cruiser Contest,” you can access the website link through the AAST Facebook page or www.surveymonkey.com/r/bestlookingcrusier2021 and view ALEA’s photo at the top of the page.

Voters may also find the link on ALEA’s Facebook page. The photo that receives the most votes will be presented with the "Best-Looking Cruiser Award" and featured on the cover of the AAST’s “America's Best-Looking Trooper Cruisers 2022 Wall Calendar."