Wahl, Clouse speak to Dale County GOP

John Wahl, Chairman of the Alabama Republican Party, and state Rep. Steve Clouse were guest speakers at the July meeting of the Dale County GOP.
Chairman Wahl is pictured with Dale County Republican Executive Board members who also serve on the Alabama Republican Party Executive Board.
From left to right are: Angelia Filmore, David Howard, Virginia Howard, John Wahl, Dave Madden, Linda Madden, Cathie Hood, and Nicky Bull.
