 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wahl, Clouse speak to Dale County GOP
0 Comments

Wahl, Clouse speak to Dale County GOP

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Wahl, Clouse speak to Dale County GOP
SUBMITTED

John Wahl, Chairman of the Alabama Republican Party, and state Rep. Steve Clouse were guest speakers at the July meeting of the Dale County GOP.

Chairman Wahl is pictured with Dale County Republican Executive Board members who also serve on the Alabama Republican Party Executive Board.

From left to right are: Angelia Filmore, David Howard, Virginia Howard, John Wahl, Dave Madden, Linda Madden, Cathie Hood, and Nicky Bull.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Could this technique one day cure blindness?

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert