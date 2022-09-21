Walk-a-thon raises awareness, money to fight sickle cell disease

September is recognized as Sickle Cell Awareness Month, and a walk-a-thon will be held Saturday at Dothan’s Westgate Park to raise awareness and money to support families dealing with the disease.

The local Sickle Cell Walk-A-Thon is in its 11th year, but an education effort to raise awareness and provide information has been going on for 15 years, said Joan Dangerfield, the public relations chairman for the Community Advancement Foundation.

The walk-a-thon is a fundraiser for the nonprofit Southeast Alabama Sickle Cell Association, which serves sickle cell patients and their families in a 10-county area of the Wiregrass. Proceeds may be used to provide medicines, dental and vision care, equipment, and travel to and from clinics.

Sickle cell disease is an inherited disorder. Abnormal hemoglobin, which carries oxygen to different parts of the body, causes the red blood cells to harden, become sticky, and develop a C-shape similar to a sickle, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The sickled cells die early causing a constant shortage of red blood cells. The cells also get stuck in blood vessels and can clog blood flow.

Chronic pain, a risk of infection, and stroke are among the numerous health complications for a person with sickle cell disease.

On Friday, a continuing education webinar will be held at 10 a.m. featuring Dothan native Dr. Wally Smith, internal medicine specialist with Virginia Common University, and Dr. Wanda Whitten-Shurney, director of the Coordinating Center for Newborn Hemoglobinopathy Screening Program for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. Visit www.cafservices.org for more information.

Then, on Sunday, organizers are asking the faith community to pray for a cure. Currently, a bone marrow transplant can be a cure for some patients. Otherwise, blood transfusions and medications help patients control the chronic pain and other complications.

“It’s an inherited blood disease,” Dangerfield said “We can Google anything now, but I don’t think the public or people in general realize the need for blood transfusions that come with this disease.”

Sickle cell screening and a blood drive will be held during Saturday’s walk-a-thon on the Westgate Park walking trail. Registration will be held from 7:15 to 8:15 a.m. with a warm-up held at 8:15 a.m. and the walk from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Teams and individual walkers are welcome to participate.

Each team of five is asked to raise a minimum of $150. Registration is $30 for each member over age 18 and $5 for walkers under age 18. Individuals with sickle cell disease can participate for free.

Donations can be made Saturday at the event via cash, PayPal, or check.