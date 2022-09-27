Wallace, city partner on CDL training for city employees

Distinctive alarm beeps sounded as a City of Dothan Public Works truck backed up. With a large flatbed trailer attached, the driver maneuvered between orange cones at the Wiregrass Public Safety Center.

Tuesday, Wallace Community College-Dothan and the City of Dothan announced a partnership that will provide commercial driver’s license (CDL) training for current city employees. The training will utilize a CDL Skills for Success course offered through the Alabama Community College System’s Innovation Center in Birmingham and is being done at the Wiregrass Public Safety Center in Dothan.

“This is the first that we’ve done in collaboration with Wallace Community College,” said Linda Cunningham, the City of Dothan EEO and professional development training officer. “CDL licensed drivers are the lifeline of several of the city’s operations, particularly in our Public Works and Dothan Utilities departments. From medium to heavy equipment operators to safety sensitive positions that require a CDL, the city relies upon the ability of our employees assigned to these areas to provide an essential service to the public.”

The Wallace CDL training will prepare 15 city employees for the federal Class A CDL test.

Commercial licenses have different classifications, and the Class A CDL allows someone to operate any combination of vehicles – such as a commercial truck and trailer – with a combined gross weight of more than 26,001 pounds, provided any towed unit is heavier than 10,000 pounds.

Dothan Personnel Director Delvick McKay said changes in CDL requirements from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration that took effect in February got the city looking for a solution to provide necessary training for employees. A partnership with Wallace turned out to be the answer.

“With 1,000 pieces of equipment in our fleet and maybe 30 to 35% of those pieces of equipment requiring a commercial driver’s license, you can imagine the number of employees and pieces of equipment that are used every day,” McKay said. “If it’s picking up trash and garbage, if it’s heavy equipment moving dirt, preparing roadways for construction, so this was a no-brainer for us.”

Wallace Community College-Dothan has provided the online entry-level training as well as hands-on instruction such as safely maneuvering trucks into traffic, into loading and unloading positions, and in and out of parking spaces.

The city employees will also learn about transporting different materials and operating equipment like cab computers, and will be able to demonstrate vehicle pre-trip and post-trip inspection, straight-line backing, alley dock backing, and coupling and uncoupling various trailers, according to the college.

The Skills for Success program provides rapid workforce training through the college system’s Innovation Center. The goal is to reduce the cost of training to companies and participants while maintaining standards.

Along with the CDL training, the center offers training for heavy equipment operators, fiber optics, food and beverage services, hotel and recreation services, and butcher and meat cutter training.

The community college system’s Innovation Center Workforce Director Houston Blackwood said the partnership between Wallace and the City of Dothan shows just how the Skills for Success courses can address a very specific workforce development need at a local level without having to create a new program.

“That’s the beauty of Skills for Success,” Blackwood said. “Wallace College can take these courses, meet the industry need, and then move on to the next thing, and they don’t have time and money invested in something that just sits there for the rest of the year.”