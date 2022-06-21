Wallace College practical nursing students volunteer at diabetes camp for kids

For over 10 years, practical nursing students from Wallace Community College's Dothan and Sparks campuses have volunteered with Camp Seale Harris, a day camp for kids living with diabetes.

The day camp is a medically-supervised, fun camp experience and family connection to year-round support for Wiregrass children ages 5-15 who have diabetes. The 2022 Camp Seale Harris Dothan Day Camp is being held through June 24 at Eastgate Park in Dothan.

Each year, 40 to 50 practical nursing students from Wallace Community College-Dothan assist at the camp, where they observe the camp physicians and nurses as they educate campers about living with diabetes, learn about new pediatric equipment and technology firsthand from campers, and assist with camp activities like swimming, sports, games, crafts, and more.

“Being involved in Camp Seale Harris Dothan Day Camp bridges a gap between the children and healthcare providers that will impact their future success," Dr. Sandra Bryant, WCCD practical nursing instructor. “The students learn from, interact with, and build relationships with the participants in many camp activities that will lead to enhanced self-care. The students are definitely influencers in these children’s lives. What looks like 'just a fun day camp' to others, is usually a life lesson to help teach campers how to act and react while living their best lives. For our students, the experience is an immersion in current best practices for pediatric diabetes and allows for a deeper understanding of how these children carry on their lives.”

The impact on the students’ future nursing practice is immeasurable, Bryant said. Wallace practical nursing instructors are thankful, she said, for both nursing students who volunteer and for the willingness of Camp Seale Harris to partner with the nursing program each year.

“Nursing Students from Wallace Community College have been involved in the Camp Seale Harris Dothan Day Camp for many years in order to see the 'real life' aspects of children living with diabetes — and how the children can take care of themselves but get to be kids at the same time,” said John Latimer, Camp & Community Programs director for the Southeastern Diabetes Education Services and Camp Seale Harris. “The students get to see the children play and have fun while also getting to see and be a part of checking their blood sugars, taking insulin, counting carbohydrates, and more."

Campers, Latimer said, enjoy the interaction with practical nursing volunteers as well. They get to meet people who care about them and see them outside of a hospital or clinic setting, he said, and end up wanting to learn more about diabetes.

Camp Seale Harris was founded in 1949 by Samuel Eichold II, MD, and has impacted thousands of children living with diabetes and their families for 73 years through educating, encouraging and empowering them to live well.