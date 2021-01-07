Wallace Community College announces Fall 2020 President’s and Dean’s Lists

Wallace Community College - Dothan recently announced the President’s and Dean’s lists for fall term 2020. Students awarded to the President’s list must have completed a minimum of 12 semester hours with a grade point average of 4.0. Eligibility for the Dean’s list is based on a GPA of 3.5 or higher, with a minimum of 12 semester hours.
Those named to the fall 2020 President’s list are:
Abbeville: Hannah Abigail Crawford, Faith Hollins, Aubrey Nychole Holmes, Jamie Trace King and Maigan Breanne Mills; Ariton: Madison Danielle Adams and Anna Catherine Walding; Ashford: Lauren Elyse Beauchamp, Madison Grace Brown, Andrea Kay Ferguson and Abigail Samone Grier; Athens: Demi Brightwell Ellis; Blakely, Georgia: Kelli Searcy; Chancellor: Hanna Elizabeth Anderson, Brandon M. Gay and Pierce Avon Lefevre; Chipley, Florida: Breianna Marie Welch; Clayton: Shakadrain Meoshay Laster; Clio: Michell Annette Knight; Clopton: Tyler D. Hardy and Courtney Marie Money; Coffee Springs: Katlyn Savannah Creel; Columbia: Savannah Grace Miller and Alexander Peyton Sims; Cottonwood: Michael Duane Shelley and Andrew Stoltz; Cowarts: Hadasa Ekaterina Bloom, Haley Alyssia Brackin, Rodger Orion Cooper, Haley Magan Harper and Macey Elizabeth Triplett; Daleville: Jessica Maria Baumgartner and Hannah Lee Grice; Dothan: Eric Thomas Anglin, Laura Barfield, William Graham Bishop, Jessica Lynn Brackins, Jayden Lane Britton, Brenda Calderon, Olivia Dolores Catlett, Elizabeth Brooke Chandler, Symone Imani Conway, Harrison Keith Gamber, Martha Mai Gary, Leah Faith Gassett, A'nya Breunna Godwin, Jesse Landon Golden, Christianna Grace Greene, Carson Reid Herring, Camryn Nicole Hutton, Kevin Lee Jackson, Hannah Jade Jenkins, Angelique Jerrell, Katherine Joyce Keyton, Savannah Mae Killingsworth, Emma Brooke Kinsey, Lauryn Grace Lee, Kade Scott Littlefield, Tammy Rena Marshall, Joanne Marie Martinez, Laura Michelle McCullough, Jonathan Alika Medeiros, Danesha Kizara Minnifield, Macey Gabrielle Neal, Jacob Sims Ogletree, Gracie Marguerite Peacock, Tonee Alexis Penley, Blake Landon Riley, Chasilyn Makaye Sawyers, Jerrold Travis Scharninghausen, Aaron Reed Smith, Abigail Leann Steinmetz, Jada Li Jia Talton, Kina Wen Cong Talton, Kaitlyn Elizabeth Tindell, Courtland Taylor Underwood, Joshua B. Vaughn, Katherine Michelle Wade, Jennifer Warren, Chaeli Aleyana White, Callie M. Worthy, Nicole Marie Yancey and Stephen V. Weaver; Elba: Skyler Daniel Nalley; Enterprise: Sydney Nicole Bonds, Stephanie Lynn Carmichael, Jose Juan Claudio Malave, Madelyn Grace McGuffey, Nyah Elizabeth Phillips, Maxwell James Pikal, Dyahmond Gabrielle Rodgers and Eric Enrique Rodriguez; Eufaula: Grace M. Bell, Madison Claire Dewberry, Shania Briana Ivey, Haylee Ann Johnston, Brinlee Joyce Kelly, Alan W. Lockard, Kelsey N. McDaniel, Harley Delane Smith, Don Robert Whigham, Stanford Tyler Wilson and Miracle L. Woods; Geneva: Kaydon Leon Bruce, Sara Kate Gainey, Meagan Grace Lamb and Chloe A. Nance; Graceville, Florida: Colby Z. Miles; Hartford: Marigrace Boutwell, Ashlyn Sierra Cobb, Macy Kiana Fulford and Ashley Renae Mauldin; Headland: Annie Christina Barajas, Anthony Jahn Barajas, Anna Grace Dixon, Garrison Sanford Edwards, Jacob Walker Milanowski, Jolie Elizabeth Money, Tasha Christina Randolph, Kenneth Wantia Smith, Coleman Beasley Wright and Macy Elizabeth Yates; Kinsey: Alyssa Marie Gabrielson; Lawrence: John Elpidio Rodriguez, Leeds: Winter Taylor Clough; Little Falls, Georgia: Oanh H. Pham; Midland City: Shahrazad Nazar Barakat, Lakendrea Tamajia Baxter, Andrew Jordan Cooley, Kathryn Gossett Fields, Emma Louise Houston, Garrin Andrew Phelps, Lisa Reaves, Malcolm Reaves and Johnathan Chase Tomaino; Millbrook: Grayson R. Laney; Newton: Carolann Bell-Hansen and Mary Hannah Smith; Ozark: Abbykate Elizabeth Chancey, Rhonda Eureka Cole, Jayden Marshal Driggers, Kaylee Madison Johnson, Miranda Lynn Matthews, Olivia Grace Parr, Ellis Anthony Rodgers, Madison Taylor Skoda and Robin Faith Tomlin; Pinckard: Devin Kaylei Toole and Cassady Lynn Williams; Skipperville: Xanthe Roberto Castillo and Jackson Wade Marsh; Slocomb: Ashley Kirstin Ray and Jack Thaddeus Smith; Taylor: Lacy Marie Adams; Troy: Johnathan Emmanuel McClure and Sarah Katherine McKelvey; Webb: Jared Michael Bateman, Elijah William Bell and Kevin M. Gardner.
Those named to the fall 2020 Dean’s list are:
Abbeville: Lauren M. Venhuis; Ariton: Hazel Elizabeth Mclendon and Breanna Renee Munn; Ashford: Samantha Jane Dodson, Tanner Daniel Harper and Matthew Cade McWaters; Athens: Jessica Leigh Cook; Bartow, Florida: Sabrina Renee Long; Black: Amber Alethea Hinesley; Bolivar, Tennessee: Josie Clark Ingle; Brundidge: Madelyn Brooke Johnston; Chipley, Florida: Lauren Alexis Martin; Clanton: Sarah Elizabeth Watts; Clayton: Erika Delaine Johnson and Austin M. Warr; Coffee Springs: Amber Nicole Smith; Columbia: Chloe Renee Clemmons; Cottonwood: Lana Maryann Branch and Emily Kathleen Jones; Cowarts: Cassie M. Curran, Marcus Stephen Friend and Ashley N. Wells; Daleville: Aneena Reynolds; Defuniak Springs, Florida: Austin Tyler Thacker; Donalsonville, Georgia: Jay J. Patel and Visha Jigneshkumar Patel; Dothan: Ansleigh Madison Agrella, Kimberly Nicole Akins, Maeghan McKenzie Aman, Derek Hayden Anderson, Dedra Lematres Billings, Nicholas Cameron Broxton, Eli Josiah Carr, Carlee Summer Colbert, Epiphany Danielle Dixon, William David Eldridge, Allyson Morgan Gilliam, Nioclas Patrick Gilmore, Judith Gordillo, Victoria Margaret Gosselin, Neely Ashley Granger, Charles Steven Hardwick, Audrey Sue Hawley, Katelyn Ann Headland, Moriah Markita Henry, Caitlin Elaine Hill, Morgan Elizabeth Hill, Jonathon Hurst, Erin Maria Isbell, Colyn Jansen Kirkland, Gavin Paul Lewis, Hayes T. Lewis, Lauren Elizabeth Lewis, Abbie Danielle Mathews, Ty'tianna Lashae McGriff, Emily Christine McKinnon, Ethan A. Miatke, Haley Madison Middlebrooks, Tamina Latrice Moore, Makayla Michele O'Rourke, Josie Dee Owens, Mason Cole Peters, Milley Lynn Pickett, Logan Daniel Ray, Allissa Nicole Ross, Darius R. Stovall, Saylor Coren Strength, Lanayah Nerven Thomas, Jacqueline Noel Tolle, Jasmine Lashay Watson, Amina Michaela Wharton, Wesleigh Jane Whitfield, Alexis Eburre Wilkins, Bailee E. Wilkins, Sarah Lauren Willeford, Samara Amirielle Williams and Jeremy Conner Woodham; Elba: Rebekah Florence Allen, Blake Anthony Cobb and Elizabeth Grace Woodham; Enterprise: Andrea Dianelle Arias, Jessica Dawn De Geus, Cherish N. Jordan, Jessica Randie McClintock, Shawn Michael Werder and Hollye Kendall Wynne; Eufaula: Nathaniel Gadiel Antonoplos, Ivette Cantu-Martinez, Mariah Denise Cobb, Stephen N. Doss, Kayla E. Farmer, Clinton H. Guilford, Tykeisha Zaporia Jones, Thailana C. Salary, Max C. Senn and Fabian Tami Williams; Fayetteville, Georgia: Thomas Payton Cordier; Fort Rucker: Cassy Deeann Taylor; Fort Gaines, Georgia: Mallory Allena Crapps; Geneva: Joshua Ray Derouen, Jenna Lee Nowling and Natanya Shaniece Pate; Gordon: Evan Shaun Peacock; Graceville, Florida: Lindsey Gail Banta; Hartford: Jessica Christine Hughes; Headland: Clarence C. Brown, Michael Lee Burger, Shanel Ashlyn Burke, Breanna Marie Carter, Alesha Dawn Cook, Shelby Lynn Johnson, Logan Ray Marler, Christian Phillip Rich and Sonny Tossie; Kinsey: BriAsia Sheree Simmons; Kinston: Brooke Nicole Macon; Louisville: Troy D. Hicks and Trenton Hunter Murphy; Midland City: Tyla Monique Brascomb, Bryan Alexander Cazares, Denise Michelle Hathaway, Micah Alexander King, Abbey Lauren Quattlebaum, Kristina Jewel Ryan, Jelesa Nicole Sanders, Jeffery William Stevens, Danielle N. Stinson, Carl Ethridge Underwood, Madyson Janiece Watson and Carly Montana Whitehead; Mobile: Myles Lee White; Montgomery: Caroline G. Capps and Shateria Patrice Davis; New Brockton: Kerry JerAlex Williams; Newton: Sean Bishop Deloney, Millie Alanah Mejia and Mason A. Spotts; Newville: Michelle Mendez Ruiz and Linsay Kathryn Palmer; Ozark: Daymeon Alexander Carr, Mia Ivan Coleman, Krystle Ann Hebert, Justin Tyrel Kazeck, Alyssa Leighann Kurasz, Hannah Marie Lawrence, Elizabeth Maria Peterson, Lauren Maria Rodgers and Justyn Dade Tyler; Rochester, New Hampshire: Jordan David Funk; Slocomb: Balie Lea Edmondson, Jason Kane Edwards, Anna Grace Forehand, Shayla Natalie Hall, Jackson Cader Middlebrooks, Carl William Petersen, Cheryl Lynn Sanchez and Tom Alan Segers; Troy: Dekayia Myteione' Croswell, Alexandra Lynn Ellis, Dylan Michael Galler and Stephanie Lee Spivey; and Union Springs: Salud Guadalupe Flores-Ojeda.