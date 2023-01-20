 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wallace Community College announces Fall 2022 Semester Dean's List

Wallace Community College

The Wallace Community College Dean's List is compiled at the end of each semester. Students named to the Dean's list must have completed a minimum of 12 semester hours of college level coursework with a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.

Duncan Adams of Midland City

Alyssa Alaniz of Eufaula

Jasmine Ard of Dothan

Leeah Austin of Newton

Kalissa Azevedo of Dothan

Alaina Bailey of Slocomb

Joie Baker of Hartford

Banishia Barnes of Dothan

Lily Barrentine of Dothan

Ethan Baxley of Hartford

Trayvon Benjamin of Headland

Katie Benton of Ozark

Ethan Bing of Headland

Chloe Blackburn of Eufaula

Alexis Blackmon of Dothan

Marlen Boreta of Dothan

Noemi Borja of Daleville

Hannah Boutwell of Jack

Breanna Boyce of Enterprise

Emily Brannon of Cottonwood

Glen Brasington of Headland

Ashton Bright of Ozark

Antonio Briseno of Grimes

Patrion Brown of Brundidge

Kaylee Bryan of Headland

Dereck Bultron of Fort Rucker

Alton Burks of Clayton

Emily Campbell of Abbeville

Laci Campbell of Dothan

Brianna Carr of Daleville

Jennifer Carroll of Daleville

Kaelyn Carroll of Dothan

Madalynn Chadwick of Enterprise

Jackson Chancey of Ozark

Alyssa Clark of Clio

Tyler Coffman of Ozark

DeBorah Collins Gonzales of Dothan

Darian Comparan Rojas of Taylor

Dylan Copeland of Dothan

Eric Crawford of Newton

Laney Crosby of Coffee Springs

Kanyia Cummings of Dothan

China Daniels of Dothan

Brigett Davenport of Ozark

Anri Davis of Dothan

Mia Davis of Dothan

Daniel Dedrick-Dwyer of Pinckard

Jordan Douglas of Dothan

Libby Douglas of Dothan

Christopher Duran of Kinsey

Viktoriya Edge of Dothan

Christian Ellison of Dothan

Patrick Erkins of Dothan

Riyale Ersery of Dothan

Franklin Etheridge of Eufaula

William Fellows of Enterprise

Devon Fields of Dothan

Luis Garcia of Dothan

Gunner Glisson of Samson

Tatum Griggs of New Brockton

Melissa Hall of Dothan,

Avery Hamilton of Dothan

Katherine Hardwick of Dothan

John Hardy of Headland

Corie Harris of Eufaula

Breanna Hatcher of Cottondale, FL

Virginya Hathaway of Newton

Summer Hawthorne of Ashford

Shamekia Hearns of Ashford

Latiyah Helms of Dothan

Stevie Henderson of Newton

Alaric Higgins-Mayfield of Dothan

Joshua Hodges of Dothan

Mariyah Hooks of Chipley, FL

Trinity Hooks of Dothan

Jalen Horn of Dothan

Zahria Hoskey of Eufaula

Shania Howe of Enterprise

Eli Hudspeth of Headland

Caroline Hughes of Ozark

Regan Hughes of Dothan

Logan Huth of Dothan

Jacquon Ingram of Dothan

Logan Ivey of Ashford

Nicole Iway of Daleville

Emory Jackson of Dothan

Leovonna Jackson of Dothan

Trevon Jacobson of New Brockton

Karrie Jinright of Jack

Kaven Joachim of Troy

Garrett Johnson of Dothan

Gracie Johnston of Fort Rucker

Chase Jones of Dothan

DeAirrain Jones of Midland City

Gabrielle Jones of Cowarts

Krystle Jones of Dothan

Macaila Jones of Headland

Abbey Kelley of Abbeville

Alice Denise Kelley of Enterprise

Evie Kirkland of Headland

Luci Kirkland of Columbia

Rachael Klobe of Slocomb

Ricky Lebron of Enterprise

Molly Ledbetter of Enterprise

Avery Lee of Brundidge

Chelsea Mahone of Troy

Chani Mainor of Fort Gaines, GA

Raul Malagon- Galvan of Midland City

Maria Maldonado of Eufaula

Janecia Marshall of Eufaula

Joanna Marshall of Midland C Ity

Brando Martinez Perez of Eufaula

Jennifer May of Dothan

Connor McDaniel of Marianna, FL

Christopher McInnis of Headland

Kendall Meadows of Cottonwood

Allisia Merritt of Dothan

Andrew Miller of Dothan

Zachery Miller of Dothan

Leslie Monroy of Newton

Kendrell Moore of Cottonwood

Moriah Moore of Eufaula

Clayton Morrison of Newton

Emma Munoz of Dothan

Dezmond Myracle of Dothan

Wyndalin Nelson of Troy

Vivian Nguyen of Ozark

Christopher Nix of Eufaula

Emily Odom of Cottonwood

Dexter Parks of Dothan

Sanjana Patel of Dothan

Judson Patterson of Ozark

Devin Payne of Ashford

Cassidy Peirson of Headland

Angela Peres of Dotan

Joyah Peterson of Eufaula

Jared Phillips of Hartford

Zachery Phillips of Banks

Carter Powell of Dothan

Hana Priest of Eufaula

Madison Redding of Ashford

Hayley Ridenhour of Slocomb

William Riley of Headland

Sawyer Rivenbark of Newton

Crimson Robinson of Dothan

Colby Roland of Cottondale, FL

Molly Salter of Dothan

Jammie Sanchez of Slocomb

Jackie Schoeppner of Graceville, FL

Kolby Schuler of Pinckard

Alyssa Scott of Eufaula

Katelyn Scott of Dothan

Sherri Sells of Eufaula

Christopher Simer of Dothan

Michael Siniard of Enterprise

Katherine Sivacek of Enterprise

Heather Smith of Ariton

Mandy Smith of Dothan

Kevina Snell of Midland City

Sabrina Souza of Eufaula

Dylana Spivey of Slocomb

Skyler Spooner of Clio

Leah Stinson of Newton

Broderic Stokes of Dothan

Carson Strickland of Clio

Tiffany Taylor of Ozark

Gregory Thornton of Dothan

Alexandra Tolle of Dothan

Malik Townsend of Cowarts

Bonnie Trawick of Hartford

Caroline Underwood of Midland City

Olivia Vaughn of Ashford

Lindsey Walker of Abbeville

Asiya Ward of Dothan

Madelyn Waters of Dothan

Grayci Webb of Dothan

Chase Weed of Webb

Alivia Welch of Dothan

Ainiya Wheeler of Dothan

Karlysian White of Midway

Emerson Whitfield of Dothan

Ta'Davione Williams of Headland

Taylor Williams of New Brockton

Vashanna Williams of Troy

Marie Wilson of Fort Rucker

Miranda Windham of Headland

Emily Wofford of Daleville

Sydney Woody of Fort Rucker

Callie Worthy of Dothan

Simbiti Wright of Enterprise

Breanna Wyatt of Newton

Rashad Yusuf of Columbia

