Wallace Community College announces Fall 2022 Semester Dean's List

The Wallace Community College Dean's List is compiled at the end of each semester. Students named to the Dean's list must have completed a minimum of 12 semester hours of college level coursework with a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.
Duncan Adams of Midland City
Alyssa Alaniz of Eufaula
Jasmine Ard of Dothan
Leeah Austin of Newton
Kalissa Azevedo of Dothan
Alaina Bailey of Slocomb
Joie Baker of Hartford
Banishia Barnes of Dothan
Lily Barrentine of Dothan
Ethan Baxley of Hartford
Trayvon Benjamin of Headland
People are also reading…
Katie Benton of Ozark
Ethan Bing of Headland
Chloe Blackburn of Eufaula
Alexis Blackmon of Dothan
Marlen Boreta of Dothan
Noemi Borja of Daleville
Hannah Boutwell of Jack
Breanna Boyce of Enterprise
Emily Brannon of Cottonwood
Glen Brasington of Headland
Ashton Bright of Ozark
Antonio Briseno of Grimes
Patrion Brown of Brundidge
Kaylee Bryan of Headland
Dereck Bultron of Fort Rucker
Alton Burks of Clayton
Emily Campbell of Abbeville
Laci Campbell of Dothan
Brianna Carr of Daleville
Jennifer Carroll of Daleville
Kaelyn Carroll of Dothan
Madalynn Chadwick of Enterprise
Jackson Chancey of Ozark
Alyssa Clark of Clio
Tyler Coffman of Ozark
DeBorah Collins Gonzales of Dothan
Darian Comparan Rojas of Taylor
Dylan Copeland of Dothan
Eric Crawford of Newton
Laney Crosby of Coffee Springs
Kanyia Cummings of Dothan
China Daniels of Dothan
Brigett Davenport of Ozark
Anri Davis of Dothan
Mia Davis of Dothan
Daniel Dedrick-Dwyer of Pinckard
Jordan Douglas of Dothan
Libby Douglas of Dothan
Christopher Duran of Kinsey
Viktoriya Edge of Dothan
Christian Ellison of Dothan
Patrick Erkins of Dothan
Riyale Ersery of Dothan
Franklin Etheridge of Eufaula
William Fellows of Enterprise
Devon Fields of Dothan
Luis Garcia of Dothan
Gunner Glisson of Samson
Tatum Griggs of New Brockton
Melissa Hall of Dothan,
Avery Hamilton of Dothan
Katherine Hardwick of Dothan
John Hardy of Headland
Corie Harris of Eufaula
Breanna Hatcher of Cottondale, FL
Virginya Hathaway of Newton
Summer Hawthorne of Ashford
Shamekia Hearns of Ashford
Latiyah Helms of Dothan
Stevie Henderson of Newton
Alaric Higgins-Mayfield of Dothan
Joshua Hodges of Dothan
Mariyah Hooks of Chipley, FL
Trinity Hooks of Dothan
Jalen Horn of Dothan
Zahria Hoskey of Eufaula
Shania Howe of Enterprise
Eli Hudspeth of Headland
Caroline Hughes of Ozark
Regan Hughes of Dothan
Logan Huth of Dothan
Jacquon Ingram of Dothan
Logan Ivey of Ashford
Nicole Iway of Daleville
Emory Jackson of Dothan
Leovonna Jackson of Dothan
Trevon Jacobson of New Brockton
Karrie Jinright of Jack
Kaven Joachim of Troy
Garrett Johnson of Dothan
Gracie Johnston of Fort Rucker
Chase Jones of Dothan
DeAirrain Jones of Midland City
Gabrielle Jones of Cowarts
Krystle Jones of Dothan
Macaila Jones of Headland
Abbey Kelley of Abbeville
Alice Denise Kelley of Enterprise
Evie Kirkland of Headland
Luci Kirkland of Columbia
Rachael Klobe of Slocomb
Ricky Lebron of Enterprise
Molly Ledbetter of Enterprise
Avery Lee of Brundidge
Chelsea Mahone of Troy
Chani Mainor of Fort Gaines, GA
Raul Malagon- Galvan of Midland City
Maria Maldonado of Eufaula
Janecia Marshall of Eufaula
Joanna Marshall of Midland C Ity
Brando Martinez Perez of Eufaula
Jennifer May of Dothan
Connor McDaniel of Marianna, FL
Christopher McInnis of Headland
Kendall Meadows of Cottonwood
Allisia Merritt of Dothan
Andrew Miller of Dothan
Zachery Miller of Dothan
Leslie Monroy of Newton
Kendrell Moore of Cottonwood
Moriah Moore of Eufaula
Clayton Morrison of Newton
Emma Munoz of Dothan
Dezmond Myracle of Dothan
Wyndalin Nelson of Troy
Vivian Nguyen of Ozark
Christopher Nix of Eufaula
Emily Odom of Cottonwood
Dexter Parks of Dothan
Sanjana Patel of Dothan
Judson Patterson of Ozark
Devin Payne of Ashford
Cassidy Peirson of Headland
Angela Peres of Dotan
Joyah Peterson of Eufaula
Jared Phillips of Hartford
Zachery Phillips of Banks
Carter Powell of Dothan
Hana Priest of Eufaula
Madison Redding of Ashford
Hayley Ridenhour of Slocomb
William Riley of Headland
Sawyer Rivenbark of Newton
Crimson Robinson of Dothan
Colby Roland of Cottondale, FL
Molly Salter of Dothan
Jammie Sanchez of Slocomb
Jackie Schoeppner of Graceville, FL
Kolby Schuler of Pinckard
Alyssa Scott of Eufaula
Katelyn Scott of Dothan
Sherri Sells of Eufaula
Christopher Simer of Dothan
Michael Siniard of Enterprise
Katherine Sivacek of Enterprise
Heather Smith of Ariton
Mandy Smith of Dothan
Kevina Snell of Midland City
Sabrina Souza of Eufaula
Dylana Spivey of Slocomb
Skyler Spooner of Clio
Leah Stinson of Newton
Broderic Stokes of Dothan
Carson Strickland of Clio
Tiffany Taylor of Ozark
Gregory Thornton of Dothan
Alexandra Tolle of Dothan
Malik Townsend of Cowarts
Bonnie Trawick of Hartford
Caroline Underwood of Midland City
Olivia Vaughn of Ashford
Lindsey Walker of Abbeville
Asiya Ward of Dothan
Madelyn Waters of Dothan
Grayci Webb of Dothan
Chase Weed of Webb
Alivia Welch of Dothan
Ainiya Wheeler of Dothan
Karlysian White of Midway
Emerson Whitfield of Dothan
Ta'Davione Williams of Headland
Taylor Williams of New Brockton
Vashanna Williams of Troy
Marie Wilson of Fort Rucker
Miranda Windham of Headland
Emily Wofford of Daleville
Sydney Woody of Fort Rucker
Callie Worthy of Dothan
Simbiti Wright of Enterprise
Breanna Wyatt of Newton
Rashad Yusuf of Columbia