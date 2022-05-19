 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wallace Community College Dean's List Spring 2022

Wallace Community College recently announced the Dean's List for Spring 2022. Students awarded to the Dean's List must have completed a minimum of 12 semester hours with a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.

Area students named to the Spring 2022 Dean's List are:

Alyssa Alaniz of Eufaula

Jordan Alcorn of Glenwood

Taylor Anderson of Skipperville

Kalissa Azevedo of Dothan

Megan Bach of Slocomb

Christopher Baker of Troy

Kimberly Besecker of Taylor

Rebecca Billings of Enterprise

Chloe Blackburn of Eufaula

Audrey Blankenship of Clio

Amanda Born of Midland City

Hannah Boutwell of Jack

Danielle Brady of Chipley, FL

Breanna Branch of Dothan

Lana Branch of Cottonwood

Katelyn Braswell of Gordon

Kaleea Brooks of Enterprise

Madison Brown of Ashford

Patrion Brown of Brundidge

Noah Burdeshaw of Chipley, FL

Rachael Butsch of Daleville

Edward Camp of Dothan

Hannah Cannon of Newton

Enley Carnley of Kinston

Emily Castle of Midland City

Bryan Cazares of Midland City

Jacqueline Chandler of Fort Rucker

Tenille Chism of Ozark

Lana Cirulli of Dothan

Nicholas Cooper of Dothan

John Croom of Ashford

Caylee Culpepper of Abbeville

William Culpepper of Skipperville

Noah Cummings of Dothan

Daniel Dedrick-Dwyer of Pinckard

Dylan Dickert of Dothan

Megan Dooling of Enterprise

Libby Douglas of Dothan

Caleb Dowling of Hartford

Caleb Duke of Dothan

Teralyn Dunn of Enterprise

Alissa Dunne of Dothan

Emma Eckenrod of Dothan

Gunnar Eubanks of Ashford

Damaris Faison of Slocomb

Elizabeth Faria of Ozark

Whitney Folsom of Eufaula

Jared Freeman of Dothan

Sarah Gamble of Ozark

Alicia George of Dothan

Kolton Gilbreaith of Headland

Averie Gilley of Dothan

Lily Goodwin of Headland

Judith Gordillo of Dothan

Ja'brisha Gray of Troy

Holly Griffin of Midland City

James Hadden of Dothan

Bailey Halcomb of Dothan

Rebekah Hale of Dothan

Makhia Hall of Kinsey

John Hardy of Headland

Morgan Hatcher of Dothan

Mia Hennies of Ozark

Luis Hernandez of Pansey

Carolyn Hernandez-Alonso of Clio

Brandi Hetrick of Ozark

Hudson Hix of Headland

Joshua Hodges of Dothan

Sheniyah Howard of Headland

Christopher Ingram of Eufaula

Luke Ingram of Ashford

Anna Johnston of Gordon

Clark Jones of Dothan

Morgan Kelly of Dothan

Conner Kindred of Midland City

Rachael Klobe of Slocomb

Jacob Laier of Dothan

Grayson Laney of Dothan

Haley Loff of Ozark

Brittany Maddox of Dothan

Maria Maldonado of Eufaula

Brando Martinez Perez of Eufaula

Kaylin Mathis of Newton

Marshall McCary of Dothan

Tee McGinnis of Dothan

Avery McHugh of Dothan

Abigail McIntosh of Sneads, FL

Niyoki McLaughlin of Ozark

Laura Mccullough of Dothan

Tyun Mcgriff of Webb

Jadalie Medeiros of Dothan

James Mergl of Cowarts

Caitlyn Miliner of Newville

Amber Mitchell of Troy

Conner Mitchum of Geneva

Diana Montenegro of Daleville

Hunter Morris of Eufaula

Makayla Murphy of Ozark

Ciana Myles of Slocomb

James Odom of Eufaula

Kimberly Oliver of Midland City

Lydia Owens of Ashford

Ashley Parker of Dothan

Daja Parker of Ozark

Carter Patterson of Clayton

Citlaly Perez of Enterprise

Jared Phillips of Hartford

Wendy Pinson of Dothan

Daja Porter of Abbeville

Carter Powell of Dothan

Tristan Powell of Dothan

Christopher Quick of Hartford

Tasha Randolph of Headland

Derion Reed of Dothan

Christian Rich of Headland

Crimson Robinson of Dothan

Samantha Robledo of Slocomb

Emilee Rodgers of Dothan

Chenia Rogers of Dothan

Jammie Sanchez of Slocomb

Saige Sanders of Slocomb

Trenton Sanders of Dothan

Jessica Scott of Midland City

Reginald Sewell of Dothan

Lorie Sexton of Dothan

Aubrey Shadell of Headland

Taylor Shankle of Black

Emma Shaw of Headland,

Nykole Shields of Fort Rucker

Emma Shirah of Ashford

Bailey Sizemore of Dothan

Heather Smith of Ariton

John Smith of Troy

Ellie Solomon of Headland

Savanna Story of Newton

Christopher Stovall of Dothan

Kendle Sullivan of Ariton

Makayla Sundquist of Columbia

Evan Taylor of Ashford

Morgan Taylor of Dothan

Ashlyn Tew of Eufaula

Glenda Thomas of Newville

Jaycee Thomas of Ozark

Justin Tran of Headland

Taylor Trawick of Iron City, GA

Destiny Turner of Ashford

Shelby Turner of Dothan

Justyn Tyler of Ozark

Regina Velasquez of Dothan

Tykeayra Walker of Abbeville

Baylee Waller of Ashford

Athena Ward of Dothan

Jakerion Ware of Ozark

Kyla Warren of Dothan

Jacob Waters of Headland

Meagan Watson of Dothan

Grayci Webb of Dothan

Leah White of Geneva

Alexandria Williams of Cottonwood

Katelyn Williams of Ozark

Tristan Williams of Midland City

Jasmine Willis of Slocomb

Alexia Wilson of Dothan

Marie Wilson of Fort Rucker

Emily Wofford of Daleville

Kerry Young of Dothan

Josh Yuricek of Cottondale, FL

Wallace Community College-Dothan is a member of the Alabama Community College System, which is the state's single largest system of public higher education. With campuses in Dothan and Eufaula, Wallace offers academic and career technical programs, adult education, workforce development and continuing education, as well as dual enrollment for area high school students.

