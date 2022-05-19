Wallace Community College Dean's List Spring 2022

Wallace Community College recently announced the Dean's List for Spring 2022. Students awarded to the Dean's List must have completed a minimum of 12 semester hours with a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.
Area students named to the Spring 2022 Dean's List are:
Alyssa Alaniz of Eufaula
Jordan Alcorn of Glenwood
Taylor Anderson of Skipperville
Kalissa Azevedo of Dothan
Megan Bach of Slocomb
Christopher Baker of Troy
Kimberly Besecker of Taylor
Rebecca Billings of Enterprise
Chloe Blackburn of Eufaula
Audrey Blankenship of Clio
Amanda Born of Midland City
Hannah Boutwell of Jack
Danielle Brady of Chipley, FL
Breanna Branch of Dothan
Lana Branch of Cottonwood
Katelyn Braswell of Gordon
Kaleea Brooks of Enterprise
Madison Brown of Ashford
Patrion Brown of Brundidge
Noah Burdeshaw of Chipley, FL
Rachael Butsch of Daleville
Edward Camp of Dothan
Hannah Cannon of Newton
Enley Carnley of Kinston
Emily Castle of Midland City
Bryan Cazares of Midland City
Jacqueline Chandler of Fort Rucker
Tenille Chism of Ozark
Lana Cirulli of Dothan
Nicholas Cooper of Dothan
John Croom of Ashford
Caylee Culpepper of Abbeville
William Culpepper of Skipperville
Noah Cummings of Dothan
Daniel Dedrick-Dwyer of Pinckard
Dylan Dickert of Dothan
Megan Dooling of Enterprise
Libby Douglas of Dothan
Caleb Dowling of Hartford
Caleb Duke of Dothan
Teralyn Dunn of Enterprise
Alissa Dunne of Dothan
Emma Eckenrod of Dothan
Gunnar Eubanks of Ashford
Damaris Faison of Slocomb
Elizabeth Faria of Ozark
Whitney Folsom of Eufaula
Jared Freeman of Dothan
Sarah Gamble of Ozark
Alicia George of Dothan
Kolton Gilbreaith of Headland
Averie Gilley of Dothan
Lily Goodwin of Headland
Judith Gordillo of Dothan
Ja'brisha Gray of Troy
Holly Griffin of Midland City
James Hadden of Dothan
Bailey Halcomb of Dothan
Rebekah Hale of Dothan
Makhia Hall of Kinsey
John Hardy of Headland
Morgan Hatcher of Dothan
Mia Hennies of Ozark
Luis Hernandez of Pansey
Carolyn Hernandez-Alonso of Clio
Brandi Hetrick of Ozark
Hudson Hix of Headland
Joshua Hodges of Dothan
Sheniyah Howard of Headland
Christopher Ingram of Eufaula
Luke Ingram of Ashford
Anna Johnston of Gordon
Clark Jones of Dothan
Morgan Kelly of Dothan
Conner Kindred of Midland City
Rachael Klobe of Slocomb
Jacob Laier of Dothan
Grayson Laney of Dothan
Haley Loff of Ozark
Brittany Maddox of Dothan
Maria Maldonado of Eufaula
Brando Martinez Perez of Eufaula
Kaylin Mathis of Newton
Marshall McCary of Dothan
Tee McGinnis of Dothan
Avery McHugh of Dothan
Abigail McIntosh of Sneads, FL
Niyoki McLaughlin of Ozark
Laura Mccullough of Dothan
Tyun Mcgriff of Webb
Jadalie Medeiros of Dothan
James Mergl of Cowarts
Caitlyn Miliner of Newville
Amber Mitchell of Troy
Conner Mitchum of Geneva
Diana Montenegro of Daleville
Hunter Morris of Eufaula
Makayla Murphy of Ozark
Ciana Myles of Slocomb
James Odom of Eufaula
Kimberly Oliver of Midland City
Lydia Owens of Ashford
Ashley Parker of Dothan
Daja Parker of Ozark
Carter Patterson of Clayton
Citlaly Perez of Enterprise
Jared Phillips of Hartford
Wendy Pinson of Dothan
Daja Porter of Abbeville
Carter Powell of Dothan
Tristan Powell of Dothan
Christopher Quick of Hartford
Tasha Randolph of Headland
Derion Reed of Dothan
Christian Rich of Headland
Crimson Robinson of Dothan
Samantha Robledo of Slocomb
Emilee Rodgers of Dothan
Chenia Rogers of Dothan
Jammie Sanchez of Slocomb
Saige Sanders of Slocomb
Trenton Sanders of Dothan
Jessica Scott of Midland City
Reginald Sewell of Dothan
Lorie Sexton of Dothan
Aubrey Shadell of Headland
Taylor Shankle of Black
Emma Shaw of Headland,
Nykole Shields of Fort Rucker
Emma Shirah of Ashford
Bailey Sizemore of Dothan
Heather Smith of Ariton
John Smith of Troy
Ellie Solomon of Headland
Savanna Story of Newton
Christopher Stovall of Dothan
Kendle Sullivan of Ariton
Makayla Sundquist of Columbia
Evan Taylor of Ashford
Morgan Taylor of Dothan
Ashlyn Tew of Eufaula
Glenda Thomas of Newville
Jaycee Thomas of Ozark
Justin Tran of Headland
Taylor Trawick of Iron City, GA
Destiny Turner of Ashford
Shelby Turner of Dothan
Justyn Tyler of Ozark
Regina Velasquez of Dothan
Tykeayra Walker of Abbeville
Baylee Waller of Ashford
Athena Ward of Dothan
Jakerion Ware of Ozark
Kyla Warren of Dothan
Jacob Waters of Headland
Meagan Watson of Dothan
Grayci Webb of Dothan
Leah White of Geneva
Alexandria Williams of Cottonwood
Katelyn Williams of Ozark
Tristan Williams of Midland City
Jasmine Willis of Slocomb
Alexia Wilson of Dothan
Marie Wilson of Fort Rucker
Emily Wofford of Daleville
Kerry Young of Dothan
Josh Yuricek of Cottondale, FL
Wallace Community College-Dothan is a member of the Alabama Community College System, which is the state's single largest system of public higher education. With campuses in Dothan and Eufaula, Wallace offers academic and career technical programs, adult education, workforce development and continuing education, as well as dual enrollment for area high school students.